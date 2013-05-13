* Foreign investors sell for a second session
* Telcos rally as investors seek safer picks, stronger
outlook
SEOUL May 13 South Korea's benchmark stock
index rose slightly on Monday, helped by stocks such as SK
Telecom, but falls in shipyards including Samsung
Heavy Industries capped gains.
"The market will continue to move within a narrow range for
some time as it lacks compelling enough catalysts to lift it
further," said Ko Seung-hee, a market analyst at SK Securities.
He noted that the Japanese yen's continued weakness was
weighing on South Korean exporters' overseas sales and earnings.
Foreign selling will probably continue as U.S. fund Vanguard
sells off South Korean holdings as part of its benchmark
re-adjustment concluding at the end of June, Ko added.
Foreign investors were sellers of a net 74.9 billion won
worth of stocks, offloading shares for a second straight
session.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended up 0.2
percent at 1,948.70 points.
Rallies in telecommunication stocks gave market much-needed
support as SK Telecom rose 4.9 percent to hit the
highest close in about 4 1/2 years. KT Corp advanced
3.7 percent.
Shares in South Korea's third-biggest wireless carrier LG
Uplus rose 1.7 percent, the most heavily-traded
stock in the KOSPI.
"Telcos are certainly benefiting from growing preference for
safer, defensive picks," said Hoi-jae Kim, an analyst at Daishin
Securities.
"But they are also fundamentally very sound. Thanks to
aggressive cuts in marketing costs, telecommunication companies
are expected to see double-digit growth in operating profits
quarter-on-quarter," Kim added.
Other defensive issues also outperformed, with Lotte
Chilsung, a beverage maker, rising 0.8 percent and
Orion Corp, a snack manufacturer, also ending up 0.8
percent.
Hyundai Motor declined 0.3 percent as the weaker yen
undermined the prospects of South Korean exporters versus their
Japanese rivals.
Shipyards were weak, with Samsung Heavy Industries
losing 1.6 percent and STX Offshore & Shipbuilding
down 1.2 percent.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed up
0.2 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged down 0.7
percent.
Move on day +0.2 percent
12-month high 2,042.48 3 January 2013
12-month low 1,758.99 25 July 2012
Change on yr -2.4 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Eric Meijer)