SEOUL May 14 Seoul shares are set to hold a
narrow range on Tuesday after Wall Street ended little changed
overnight, while surprisingly weak output data from China and a
weak Japanese yen may keep investors at bay.
"The share market will probably trade within a tight range
... the market simply lacks compelling positive catalysts," said
Kim Soon-young, a market analyst at IBK Securities.
Investors would favour less-cyclical issues in sectors
related to domestic consumption, rather than export-oriented
stocks, Kim added.
Sentiment could get a boost from data showing that U.S.
retail sales unexpectedly rose in April as it points to
underlying strength in the economy.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended up 0.2
percent at 1,948.70 points on Monday.
-------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:43 GMT------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,633.77 0% 0.070
USD/JPY 101.76 -0.06% -0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.917 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,430.90 0.06% 0.850
US CRUDE $95.04 -0.14% -0.130
DOW JONES 15091.68 -0.18% -26.81
ASIA ADRS 147.37 1.34% 1.95
----------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
HYUNDAI MOTOR
Hyundai Motor is recalling 121,835 sport utility vehicles in
China to fix a faulty brake light switch, China's top quality
watchdog said on Monday.
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS
Japanese display maker Sharp Corp, a supplier to
Apple Inc, will aim to boost sales to the iphone
makers' chief rival Samsung Electronics under a three-year
rehabilitation roadmap to secure its survival.
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Richard Pullin)