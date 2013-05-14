BRIEF-NEVI och Tourn appoint CEO for joint venture project
April 5 TOURN INTERNATIONAL AB (PUBL), NEW EQUITY VENTURE INTERNATIONAL AB:
SEOUL May 14 Seoul shares ended up on Tuesday helped by a return in foreign investors and a solid rebound in auto and technology stocks such as Hyundai Motor and LG Electronics.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index finished up 1.03 percent at 1,968.83 points. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
April 5 TOURN INTERNATIONAL AB (PUBL), NEW EQUITY VENTURE INTERNATIONAL AB:
OTTAWA, April 5 Toronto home sales and prices surged in March, the Toronto Real Estate Board said on Wednesday, fueling fears of a bubble in Canada's largest city.
WARSAW, April 5 Poland's inflation will likely stabilise at a "moderate" level in the coming quarters, the central bank said on Wednesday, explaining its decision to keep interest rates at an all-time low.