* Markets rangebound amid lighter volume

* Financials outperform, telcos lag

* E-Mart, Shinsegae fall amid IBK share sale talks

SEOUL, May 15 South Korean shares ended little changed flat on Wednesday after trading in a narrow range for most of the day, with selling by foreign investors offseting gains in banks and insurers.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended up 0.1 percent at 1,971.26 points. Volume was light at 240 million shares, compared with an average daily volume of 303 million shares this month.

"Upside momentum will likely be limited for some time. With waning Chinese economic growth and a weakening yen the market lacks fresh catalysts to lift it up further up," said Park Suk-hyun, a market analyst at KTB Securities.

"But foreign netselling seems to be slowing down a bit. Today's foreign netselling amount is not significant given that on average we see Vanguard-related share sales of about 70 to 80 million won per day," Park said.

Foreign investors sold a net 43.8 billion won ($39.58 million) worth of stocks.

Vanguard Group, the largest U.S. mutual fund manager, has switched 22 of its biggest index funds away from benchmarks provided by MSCI Inc in order to cut costs.

Financial stocks rose, taking heart from gains in their U.S. peers. Shinhan Financial Group rose 1.3 percent and Samsung Fire Insurance advanced 3 percent.

Shares in E-Mart and Shinsegae shares declined 4.3 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively, on market talk that Industrial Bank of Korea (IBK) may sell its stake in the retailers.

IBK spokesman said the bank has plans to sell E-Mart and Shinsegae stakes, but had no further details. It controls 3.4 percent of both retailers, according to IBK.

Shipyards regained ground after their recent falls. Hyundai Heavy Industries rose 2 percent and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard jumped 6.1 percent.

But telecommunication stocks underperformed as investors lost interest in the shares following their latest rallies.

SK Telecom shares fell 2.5 percent and LG Uplus fell 0.4 percent.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks ended up 0.1 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ rose 0.9 percent.

Move on day +0.12 percent

12-month high 2,042.38 2 January 2013

12-month low 1,758.99 25 July 2012

Change on yr -1.3 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1106.6500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Kim Coghill)