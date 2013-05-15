* Markets rangebound amid lighter volume
* Financials outperform, telcos lag
* E-Mart, Shinsegae fall amid IBK share sale talks
SEOUL, May 15 South Korean shares ended little
changed flat on Wednesday after trading in a narrow range for
most of the day, with selling by foreign investors offseting
gains in banks and insurers.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended up 0.1
percent at 1,971.26 points. Volume was light at 240 million
shares, compared with an average daily volume of 303 million
shares this month.
"Upside momentum will likely be limited for some time. With
waning Chinese economic growth and a weakening yen the market
lacks fresh catalysts to lift it up further up," said Park
Suk-hyun, a market analyst at KTB Securities.
"But foreign netselling seems to be slowing down a bit.
Today's foreign netselling amount is not significant given that
on average we see Vanguard-related share sales of about 70 to 80
million won per day," Park said.
Foreign investors sold a net 43.8 billion won ($39.58
million) worth of stocks.
Vanguard Group, the largest U.S. mutual fund manager, has
switched 22 of its biggest index funds away from benchmarks
provided by MSCI Inc in order to cut
costs.
Financial stocks rose, taking heart from gains in their U.S.
peers. Shinhan Financial Group rose 1.3 percent and
Samsung Fire Insurance advanced 3 percent.
Shares in E-Mart and Shinsegae
shares declined 4.3 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively, on
market talk that Industrial Bank of Korea (IBK) may sell its
stake in the retailers.
IBK spokesman said the bank has plans to sell E-Mart and
Shinsegae stakes, but had no further details. It controls 3.4
percent of both retailers, according to IBK.
Shipyards regained ground after their recent falls. Hyundai
Heavy Industries rose 2 percent and Hyundai Mipo
Dockyard jumped 6.1 percent.
But telecommunication stocks underperformed as investors
lost interest in the shares following their latest rallies.
SK Telecom shares fell 2.5 percent and LG Uplus
fell 0.4 percent.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks ended up 0.1
percent, while the junior KOSDAQ rose 0.9 percent.
Move on day +0.12 percent
12-month high 2,042.38 2 January 2013
12-month low 1,758.99 25 July 2012
Change on yr -1.3 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1106.6500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Kim Coghill)