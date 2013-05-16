UPDATE 1-Rwanda central bank holds repo rate at 6.25 pct
KIGALI, March 29 Rwanda's central bank held its benchmark repo rate at 6.25 percent on Wednesday, governor John Rwangombwa said.
* Foreign buying, banks send KOSPI higher
* Daewoo Shipbuilding falls on profitability worries
* Hitejinro, Halla rally on MSCI index addition
SEOUL, May 16 Seoul shares rose on Thursday aided by foreign investor buying following rallies on Wall Street, with solid gains in banks boosting sentiment, but falls in shipyards including Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering capped gains.
"The market is turning around as optimism is growing that efforts by global governments including South Korea's to stimulate the economy will pay off," said Lee Jae-mahn, a market analyst at Tong Yang Securities.
Signs the yen's weakness may slow were also helping to support Seoul's share market, analysts said.
The dollar hit a 4-1/2-year high earlier on Wednesday, but its gains were pared during the North American session on falling U.S. Treasury bond yields. Yields move inversely to price.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was up 0.64 percent at 1,983.97 points at 0132 GMT.
Foreign investors were buyers of a net 94.6 billion won worth of stocks.
Banks led gains, as Shinhan Financial Group rose 3.8 percent and Hana Financial Group advanced 3.2 percent.
Exporters also traded firmer, with Hyundai Motor gaining 1 percent and LG Display rising 1.7 percent.
But Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering tumbled after the South Korean shipbuilder said late on Wednesday its first quarter operating profit fell more than 50 percent from a year ago.
"Profits came out poorly despite relatively smaller allowance for bad debts," pointing to falling profitability of its ship orders, said Han Young-soo, an analyst at Samsung Securities.
Daewoo Shipbuilding shares were the most-heavily traded share on the main KOSPI.
Other shipyards also weakened, with Hyundai Heavy Industries down 0.2 percent and STX Offshore & Shipbuilding falling 1.5 percent.
Shares in Hitejinro Co Ltd and Halla Visteon rallied after MSCI Inc added the firms to its South Korea index.
Hitejinro, a brewery and liquor maker, and Halla Visteon, an auto parts maker, advanced 5.7 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively.
But Mando, which was dropped from the index, fell 2.6 percent.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 0.8 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.16 percent higher. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
KIGALI, March 29 Rwanda's central bank held its benchmark repo rate at 6.25 percent on Wednesday, governor John Rwangombwa said.
PARIS, March 29 Emmanuel Macron, the centrist who is favourite to win the French presidential election in May, said on Wednesday his priority, as Britain starts the process of divorce from the European Union, would be to protect EU citizens.
* Pursuant to a resolution passed at meeting of board on 29 March, a final dividend of RMB0.48 per share for year ended 31 Dec 2016 was proposed Source text : (http://bit.ly/2nzDoJI) Further company coverage: