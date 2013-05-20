* Institutional selling offsets gains from foreign buying
* Automakers rally on Europe recovery prospect, Ssangyong
jumps
* Ssaangyong shares hit a fresh 16-mth high
SEOUL, May 20 South Korean shares edged lower on
Monday, with gains in automakers such as Hyundai Motor
offset by falls in food companies as institutions
took profits on the sector.
"Although the market ended on a weaker note, the return of
foreign investors comes as a positive sign. We will probably see
stronger foreign money inflows as soon as the Vanguard-related
share sale is over," said R.S. Rhoo, a market analyst at Hyundai
Securities, adding that a slowdown in the pace of the Japanese
yen's depreciation was a positive development.
An additional 3 trillion won of Vanguard-related foreign
share sales was expected through the end of June as it switches
the benchmark of its emerging market index fund, analysts said.
Rhoo added that selling by institutions, particularly around
domestic consumption-related companies in the food sector that
had rallied earlier in the month, had pressured the market.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index finished down
0.2 percent at 1,982.43 points.
Foreigners were buyers for a second straight session,
scooping up 89.2 billion won of shares, while institutions were
sellers of a net 141 billion won, snapping four-straight
sessions of buying.
Automakers outperformed, with Hyundai Motor
gaining 1.3 percent and Kia Motors rising 0.6
percent.
Automakers were buoyed by news the European car market had
ended a streak of 18 straight months of falling
sales.
"The European auto market had been one of the most difficult
markets due to its persistent slowdown. News that sales have
improved strengthens hopes about not only the European market
but also the U.S. as well," said Suh Sung-moon, an analyst at
Korea Investment & Securities.
Auto parts makers also rallied, with Hyundai Hysco
up 3.4 percent and Hankook Tire rose 3.5
percent.
Shares in Ssangyong Motor Co Ltd jumped 12.1
percent to 8,230 won after hitting a fresh 16-month intraday
high, amid expectations the ailing automaker may post a profit
this year.
Ssangyong Motor's factory utilisation and sales were growing
faster than expected, and the company was seen returning to
profit this year, said Yang Hee-joon, an analyst at Taurus
Investment & Securities in a note on Monday.
Taurus raised its target price on the automaker to 11,000
won from 8,000 won.
But food companies underperformed as investors sought to
lock in profits.
Orion Corp, a snack maker, fell 3.3 percent and
Lotte Food, a food maker, declined 8.5 percent.
Twelve-month forward price earnings multiple on Orion and
Lotte Food were 29.9 and 13.1, respectively, compared with the
broader market's 9.6, Thomson Reuters StarMine data showed.
Light emitting diode (LED) related stocks rallied, with
Dongbu Lightec spiking 10 percent and Kumho Electric
jumping 7.4 percent.
"The LED market, especially the lighting fixture area, is
seen growing robustly in big markets like Japan, China, and
North America thanks to government-led efforts," said Ha
Joon-do, an analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp.
Ha, however, added that the sector was slightly overbought,
and some shares were ripe for profit-taking.
Seoul Semiconductor, one of the key LED shares
on the Seoul market, fell 1 percent. Thomson Reuters StarMine
data showed its 12-month forward price earnings multiple was
30.6, vastly above the broader market.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks ended down
0.15 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.22 percent
higher.
Move on day -0.22 percent
12-month high 2,042.48 3 January 2013
12-month low 1,758.99 25 July 2012
Change on yr -0.73 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)