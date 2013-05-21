SEOUL May 22 Seoul shares may climb for the
first day in three on Wednesday after Federal Reserve officials
played down the chances of a scaling back in the bank's stimulus
programme but investors remain cautious before a scheduled
speech by U.S. Fed chairman Ben Bernanke.
"The market will open in the positive territory, but moves
will be rangebound. Investors are closely following comments by
the Fed and awaiting those by Bernanke," said Lee Jae-mahn, a
market analyst at Tong Yang Securities.
Two senior Federal Reserve officials on Tuesday played down
the chances that the U.S. central bank would signal a readiness
to reduce its bond buying at its meeting next month, dampening
speculation the Fed's ultra-easy monetary policy might end
soon.
The comments helped pushed U.S. stocks to record closing
highs.
Bernanke will testify before the U.S. congressional Joint
Economic Committee on Wednesday at 1400 GMT.
Exporters such as LG Electronics may find
support after data late on Tuesday showed South Korean exports
so far this month were roughly flat from a year earlier,
suggesting the impact from the yen's dramatic slide has so far
been less severe than feared.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended down 0.1
percent at 1,981.09 points on Tuesday.
--------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:27 GMT---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,669.16 0.17% 2.870
USD/JPY 102.37 -0.09% -0.090
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.930 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,377.71 0.17% 2.270
US CRUDE $95.84 -0.35% -0.340
DOW JONES 15387.58 0.34% 52.30
ASIA ADRS 147.82 -0.04% -0.06
STOCKS TO WATCH
HYUNDAI MOTOR
Hyundai Motor and its union workers are closer to reaching
an agreement over re-starting weekend shifts, a local media
reported on Wednesday.
SHIPPING FIRMS
Shipping companies like Hanjin Shipping may
react after a 0.7 percent fall in the Baltic Dry Index, which
measures the cost of shipping key commodities.
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)