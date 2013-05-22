BRIEF-Smartsheet raises about $52.1 mln in equity financing
* Smartsheet Inc files to say it has raised about $52.1 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qBgyEy)
SEOUL May 22 Seoul shares opened higher on Wednesday after Federal Reserve officials played down the chances of scaling back the bank's stimulus programme, with foreign investor buying and gains in auto stocks fuelling the market's upside momentum.
Rises were capped a little as investors remained cautious before a scheduled speech by U.S. Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was up 0.52 percent at 1,991.30 points at 0004 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Smartsheet Inc files to say it has raised about $52.1 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qBgyEy)
MEXICO CITY, May 31 Mexico's central bank on Wednesday revised its growth outlook for 2017 upwards, while keeping its growth expectations for next year unchanged.