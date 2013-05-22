SEOUL May 22 Seoul shares opened higher on Wednesday after Federal Reserve officials played down the chances of scaling back the bank's stimulus programme, with foreign investor buying and gains in auto stocks fuelling the market's upside momentum.

Rises were capped a little as investors remained cautious before a scheduled speech by U.S. Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was up 0.52 percent at 1,991.30 points at 0004 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Paul Tait)