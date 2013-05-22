* Seoul shares rise as foreign buying extends to 4th day
* Auto stocks rally on hopes over union agreement
SEOUL May 22 Seoul shares hit a 7-week closing
high on Wednesday on robust foreign investor buying after
Federal Reserve officials played down the chances of scaling
back the bank's stimulus programme, with rallies in autos
further lifting the market.
"Exporters were winners today on the back of the won
currency's weakness against the U.S. dollar. Solid foreign
buying was also reassuring," said Shin Joong-ho, a market
analyst at E-Trade Securities.
Foreign buying, at 135.4 billion won, followed news that two
senior Federal Reserve officials on Tuesday played down the
chances that the U.S. central bank would signal a readiness to
reduce its bond buying at its meeting next month.
Foreign investors purchased shares for a fourth straight
session, the longest buying streak in 2-1/2 months since early
March.
"Looking further ahead for the rest of May, the dollar's
strength will fuel demand for dollar-based assets and lure money
away from emerging markets, which does not bode well for the
Seoul share market," Shin said.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended up 0.64
percent at 1,993.83 points, the highest close since early April
and points away from the psychologically significant 2,000-point
mark.
Automobile shares rallied after a media report that Hyundai
Motor may soon restart weekend production at its
biggest factory complex in South Korea.
After Saturday output stoppages since March, Hyundai's union
leadership agreed to a weekend wage scheme under a new two-shift
system. But opposition within the union delayed the resumption
of weekend production, hurting Hyundai's output and sales from
its Ulsan factory complex.
"The union's boycott of weekend work has been a drag to
automobile shares. But now expectations are rising that union
members may strike a deal to restart weekend output at least at
three out of five plants in Ulsan complex," said Kim Yoon-ki, an
auto analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.
The automobile sub-index rose to its highest
level since April 3. Hyundai Motor gained 1.8 percent and
affiliates Kia Motors, the second most busily traded
share on the main KOSPI, gained 4.6 percent.
OCI shares gave up earlier gains and ended down
1 percent after local media reported its chairman as one of a
number of high-profile business executives to have set up paper
companies and hold bank accounts overseas to evade taxes.
Hanjin Shipping shares advanced 1.2 percent
after its successful issuance of bonds with warrants.
The shipping giant raised 300 billion won in capital,
according to KDB Daewoo Securities, its lead banker.
"(Bond issuance) will not solve its deeper issues -- the
shipping sector's severe downturn -- however it will immediately
help resolve liquidity issues," said Shin Min-suk, an analyst at
Shinhan Investment Corp.
Shares in CJ Corp, the holding company of
food-to-entertainment firm CJ Group, tumbled for a second
session, down 7.2 percent, after media reported that prosecutors
launched an investigation at the group. A CJ spokeswoman
confirmed that prosecutors raided CJ headquarters on Tuedsay but
declined further comment.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed up
0.78 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.27 percent
higher.
Move on day +0.64 percent
12-month high 2,042.48 3 January 2013
12-month low 1,758.99 25 July 2012
Change on yr -0.16 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)