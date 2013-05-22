SEOUL May 23 Seoul shares may pull back from
7-week highs on Thursday after Wall Street declined on concerns
the U.S. Federal Reserve may start to roll back its stimulus
programme in the coming months.
"The share market will probably start off in negative
territory. Investors will likely behave more defensively," said
Bae Jae-hyun, a market analyst at Hanwha Securities.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended up 0.6
percent at a 7-week closing high of 1,993.83 points on
Wednesday, fuelled by foreign buying for a fourth-consecutive
session.
U.S. stocks were undermined by minutes from the Fed's
latest meeting that showed some officials were open to tapering
large-scale asset purchases as early as at the June meeting.
The minutes followed comments from Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke, who said the central bank could decide to scale back
the pace of bond purchases at one of the "next few meetings" if
the economic recovery looked set to maintain forward
momentum.
Retailers such as Lotte Shopping may falter
after data on Thursday showed sales at South Korea's top
department store and discount store chains both fell in April
from a year earlier for the first time in three months,
underscoring shaky consumer confidence.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:30 GMT-------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,655.35 -0.83% -13.810
USD/JPY 103.16 0.01% 0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.037 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,369.59 0.08% 1.050
US CRUDE $94.13 -0.16% -0.150
DOW JONES 15307.17 -0.52% -80.41
ASIA ADRS 146.07 -1.19% -1.75
----------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
HYUNDAI MOTOR
Hyundai Motor's South Korean union seeks to restart weekend
production after labour disputes over two months led to lost
production of 1.5 trillion Korean won ($1.35 billion), a union
official said.
Weekend production will be resumed this week starting with
the second plant in the city of Ulsan , while the other four
plants are likely to follow suit, the official said.
HANWHA LIFE
Hanwha Life Insurance said after the market close on
Wednesday its net profit for fiscal 2013 was forecast at 435
billion won.
WOONGJIN CHEMICAL
Woongjin Chemical said late on Wednesday its first quarter
net profit fell 93 percent from a year ago.
MEMORY CHIP MAKERS
Memory chip firms like SK Hynix may react after
news Japan's Elpida Memory Inc asked U.S. Bankruptcy court in
Delaware on Wednesday to enforce its reorganization plan sale to
Micron Technologies Inc, a final step to creating the
world's second-largest maker of memory chips.
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Additional reporting by Hyunjoo
Jin; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)