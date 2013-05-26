SEOUL, May 27 Seoul shares are seen opening flat on Monday with investors likely reluctant to build positions due to a long weekend in the United States, but retailers may find support after South Korean consumer sentiment ticked up in May. The Seoul market marked a seven-week high last Wednesday, although it lost 0.7 percent over the previous week. "Share market will probably start flat. Both upside momentum and downside risk are limited," said Lee Jae-mahn, a market analyst at Tongyang Securities. Battered refiners and chemical companies like GS Holdings and SK Chemicals may gain ground tracking slight gains for Brent oil prices after big falls earlier in the week. South Korea's key consumer sentiment measure inched up in May to match a near one-year high reached in March, adding to hopes of a sustained recovery for Asia's fourth-largest economy. Wall Street shares ended well off their lows in light volume ahead of the three-day Memorial Day holiday weekend. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index finished up 0.2 percent at 1,973.45 points on Friday. -------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:31 GMT--------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,649.60 -0.06% -0.910 USD/JPY 101.16 -0.14% -0.140 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.011 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,386.70 0.08% 1.150 US CRUDE $93.55 -0.64% -0.600 DOW JONES 15303.10 0.06% 8.60 ASIA ADRS 139.79 -1.85% -2.63 ------------------------------------------------------------->Wa ll St posts 1st weekly loss since mid-April >Prices rise, 10-year yields fluctuate around 2 pct >U.S. dollar marks worst week vs yen in a year >Oil edges up on book squaring,but posts weekly drop STOCKS TO WATCH INSURERS Kyobo Life Insurance, South Korea's third-largest insurer, said on Friday it had made a bid for a controlling stake in ING's South Korean insurance unit, breathing new life into a delayed deal previously valued at roughly $2 billion. DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering has won a 378.2 billion won order to build four container vessels for an unnamed Africa-based firm. MANDO CORP Mando China Holdings Ltd, controlled by a South Korean auto parts maker, said on Friday it decided to postpone an initial public offering in Hong Kong because of "adverse market conditions" and "significant market volatility." (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)