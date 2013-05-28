* Buying by pension funds, gains in defensive stocks help
* KEPCO shares lose ground after nuclear reactor shutdown
* Kaesong-related firms see gains on news report
SEOUL, May 28 Seoul shares edged up on Tuesday,
in spite of falls for key exporters, thanks to gains by
defensive stocks and buying by pension funds.
While the Seoul market likely will stay in a narrow range
for some time, "the good news is it has pretty firm support at
the current level," said Ko Seung-hee, a market analyst at SK
Securities.
He said South Korea, left out during global rallies earlier
this month, had more attractive valuations than some other Asian
markets.
South Korea's 12-month forward price earnings multiple was
9.4 compared with Taiwan's 14.7 and Japan's 14.6, Thomson
Reuters StarMine data showed.
On Tuesday, pension funds were buyers of a net 90.6 billion
won worth of stocks, purchasing stocks for a fifth consecutive
session.
"This is a good sign," Ko said. "Pension funds are long-term
investors."
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended up 0.32
percent at 1,986.22 points.
Shares in Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO)
fell 3.2 percent after South Korea suspended the operations of
two nuclear power reactors and extended the shutdown of a third
for maintenance to replace cables supplied using fake
certificates.
Nuclear reactors are run by Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Co
Ltd, which is owned by state-run KEPCO.
Telecommunication and domestic consumption sector plays
outperformed as investors favoured defensive trades.
Shares in SK Telecom, South Korea's biggest
wireless carrier, rose 0.9 percent and LG Uplus, the
country's third-biggest, advanced 1.7 percent. Lottefood
climbed 2.6 percent.
Automakers gave up early gains as the Japanese yen
tumbled on Tuesday, raising investor concerns over the
competitive position of South Korean exporters counterparts.
Hyundai Motor shares ended off 0.2 percent and
Kia Motors fell 1.2 percent.
Companies with factories in the closed Kaesong industrial
zone rallied after North Korea's state news agency said the
communist state was prepared to open talks on normalising the
border complex's operations. Shares in Romanson
spiked 7.2 percent and Shinwon gained 2.1 percent.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks ended up
0.15 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ rose 1.42 percent.
Move on day +0.32 percent
12-month high 2,042.48 3 January 2013
12-month low 1,758.99 25 July 2012
Change on yr -0.54 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Richard Borsuk)