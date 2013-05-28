Seoul, May 29 Seoul shares may open up on Wednesday after Wall Street rallied overnight, but auto stocks could peg back the index as the yen's continued weakness is seen putting Korean exporters at a disadvantage against their Japanese rivals. "The main board is likely to start up as overseas markets rallied on the previous day. However, autos could weigh due to the weak yen and cap gains later in the session," said Shawn Oh, an analyst at Daishin Securities U.S. stocks rose, with the Dow closing at yet another record high after central banks reassured investors that they will keep policies designed to foster global growth. The dollar rose to a high of 102.50 yen overnight, rebounding from a two-week low of 100.68 set on Friday. It last traded at 102.40 yen. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended up 0.32 percent at 1,986.22 points on Tuesday. -------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:28 GMT---------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,660.06 0.63% 10.460 USD/JPY 102.26 -0.1% -0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.167 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,380.19 0.00% -0.060 US CRUDE $95.05 0.04% 0.040 DOW JONES 15409.39 0.69% 106.29 ASIA ADRS 140.59 0.57% 0.80 ------------------------------------------------------------->Do w end at record as central banks reassure Wall St >Yields jump to highest levels in a year >Dollar rises as data prompts Fed unwinding stimulus >Oil rises more than $1 on equities ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **LG DISPLAY ** Shares in flat screen maker LG Display Co Ltd may move on Wednesday after the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to weigh in on a dispute between states and electronics manufacturers over whether restitution claims based on alleged price-fixing in the market for liquid crystal display panels should be heard in state or federal court. LG Display is one of many manufacturers sued in the case. **STX PAN OCEAN ** Shares in STX Pan Ocean Co Ltd may move after a local newspaper reported state-controlled Korea Development Bank's (KDB) private equity arm is close to acquiring the financially troubled bulk shipper. The Korea Economic Daily reported on Wednesday KDB is likely to infuse 2 trillion won ($1.77 billion) to acquire STX Pan Ocean and pay off the shipper's debt, and is currently in talks with regulators for approval. A STX spokesman declined comment. Officials at KDB could not be reached immediately. ($1 = 1126.8500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee and Daum Kim)