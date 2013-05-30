* Foreign, pension fund buying helps support KOSPI
SEOUL, May 30 Seoul shares ended flat after
moving in and out of the positive territory on Thursday, as
fears the Federal Reserve could soon reduce its stimulus
programme made investors fretful.
"Worries the U.S. Fed could curb its bond-purchasing sooner
than most people expected kept investors a bit cautious today,"
said Chung Seung-jae, a market analyst at Mirae Asset
Securities.
Chung said he hopes there will be stronger foreign interest
after Vanguard Group, the largest U.S. mutual fund manager, next
month completes share sales it is doing while switching 22 of
its biggest index funds away from benchmarks provided by MSCI
Inc.
Foreign investors were net buyers of shares for a second
day, purchasing 225.6 billion won of stocks. Domestic pension
funds bought a net 57.6 billion won, picking up shares for a
seventh straight session.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended down
0.05 percent at 2,000.10 points.
Technology and auto exporters gained due to the
strengthening of the Japanese yen, which eased concerns about
how South Korean products can compete overseas with Japanese
ones.
LG Display rose 1.6 percent and Hyundai Motor
advanced 0.5 percent.
Defensive stocks in telecommunication and domestic
consumption sector slid as investors locked in profits from a
recent rally.
SK Telecom fell 1.9 percent and LG Uplus
slumped 1.3 percent. Orion Corp, a snack
maker, lost 2.4 percent and Amorepacific, a
cosmetics giant, shed 2.1 percent.
Shares in Korea Electric Power Corp gained 1.1
percent after four days of falls, thanks to market talk the
South Korean government may raise electricity tariffs in the
summer.
Concerns about the country's summer power supplies buoyed
shares in companies related to energy storage and smart power
grids. The concern stems from the shutdown of nuclear reactors.
Shares in Omni System, which makes high-tech
power grids, spiked 15 percent. Samsung SDI, a maker
of energy storage systems that hit a two-month high on
Wednesday, rose 1.5 another percent.
Shares in Hyosung Corp, the holding company of
Hyosung Group, and Hanwha Life Insurance fell as
Hyosung Group and Hanwha are being investigated by South Korea's
National Tax Service.
Hyosung shares lost 4 percent and Hanwha Life 4.2 percent.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks finished up
0.11 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ was 0.8 percent
lower.
Move on day -0.05 percent
12-month high 2,042.48 3 January 2013
12-month low 1,758.99 25 July 2012
Change on yr 0.15 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Richard Borsuk)