SEOUL, May 31 Seoul shares may open higher on Friday as they track gains on Wall Street amid optimism the Federal Reserve will press on with its stimulus programme, and with exporters likely to benefit from strength in the Japanese yen, analysts said. "The market will open up in positive territory. We expect foreign buying to continue on the back of the U.S. dollar's weakness," said Park Jeong-woo, a market analyst at Samsung Securities. Technology and auto exporters are likely to benefit from the rising Japanese yen, which helps South Korean exporters compete with Japanese rivals, Park said. Against the yen, the U.S. dollar fell 0.44 percent to 100.69 yen, retreating from a session peak of 101.80 yen. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended nearly flat on Thursday, down 0.05 percent at 2,000.10 points. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:37 GMT-------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,654.41 0.37% 6.050 USD/JPY 100.91 0.19% 0.190 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.119 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,413.40 0.01% 0.150 US CRUDE $93.59 -0.02% -0.020 DOW JONES 15324.53 0.14% 21.73 ASIA ADRS 139.28 0.56% 0.78 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St ends up on optimism Fed stimulus to remain >Prices near flat as investors weigh Fed's course >US dollar slide as soft data offsets Fed taper talk >Crude oil end mixed,sway by view on economy and Fed STOCKS TO WATCH SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS Samsung Electronics unveiled a stripped-down version of its flagship Galaxy S4 smartphone on Thursday, aiming to grab a bigger share in the mid-tier segment as growth in the high-end market slows. POSCO South Korean steelmaker POSCO has bought out its partner in an Australian coal project in a rare deal that could indicate nascent Asian interest in coal assets following a slump in prices for the commodity. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Stephen Coates)