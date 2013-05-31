* Foreign investor, pension fund buying fuel upside momentum

* Tech, auto exporters firm as yen gains slightly

* KEPCO continues to drag amid worries about energy supply

SEOUL, May 31 Seoul shares rose on Friday, tracking gains on Wall Street after tepid economic data eased concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve will start scaling back its stimulus programme.

Continued buying by foreign investors and pension funds fuelled the market's gains. Foreign investors were buyers of a net 95 billion won worth of stocks, while pension funds bought a net 22.6 billion won, for an eighth straight session of net buying.

"The market is slowly gathering upside momentum, helped by a view that the likelihood of the U.S. Federal Reserve abruptly pulling its stimulus programme is small," said Han Beom-ho, a market analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp.

Han added he expected stronger interest in Seoul share market after Vanguard Group, the largest U.S. mutual fund manager, next month completes a share sale to switch the benchmarks of 22 of its biggest index funds.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was up 0.46 percent at 2,009.36 points as of 0130 GMT.

Exporters gained as the Japanese yen turned firmer U.S. trade overnight, reflecting expectations the yen will not likely weaken significantly further from the current level. The stronger yen helps South Korean exports compete with Japanese rivals.

Hyundai Motor advanced 1.4 percent and Kia Motors rose 1.2 percent. LG Electronics gained 1.4 percent.

Battery maker Samsung SDI continued to rally, jumping nearly 6 percent and hitting a fresh 4-month intraday high, amid expectations demand for its energy storage system would rise on looming electricity shortages.

South Korea earlier this week suspended two of its nuclear reactors and extended the shutdown of a third to replace cables that were supplied using fake certificates.

Shares in Korea Electric Power Corp, the second-busiest share on the main KOSPI, were down 1.1 percent.

Household appliances maker Shinil Industrial Co Ltd rose 1.8 percent as demand for its fans and de-humidifiers are seen strong as summer approaches. Shinil shares were up for a sixth straight session after gaining 15 percent in previous sessions.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 0.7 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.7 percent lower. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Eric Meijer)