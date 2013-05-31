* Foreign investor, pension fund buying fuel upside momentum
* Defensives lag, exporters firm
* KEPCO continues to drag amid worries about energy supply
SEOUL, May 31 South Korean shares edged higher
on Friday as investors bought back technology and auto stocks,
encouraged by a stronger yen and expectations that the U.S.
Federal Reserve may continue with its stimulus after soft
economic data.
Foreign investors bought a net 169 billion won worth of
stocks, while pension funds purchased a net 60.5 billion won,
for an eighth straight session of net buying, helping support
the market.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended up 0.05
percent at 2,001.05 points.
"The market is slowly gathering steam and the upside
momentum will likely persist till around 2,030 points." said
Y.S.Rhoo, a market analyst at Hyundai Securities.
The 12-month forward price earnings multiple on South Korean
shares was 9.5, compared with Taiwan's 14.5 and Japan's 14.1,
according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.
But the market was likely to see a slowdown in capital
inflow beyond that level, analysts said.
"In eyes of foreign investors, South Korea does have strong
enough merits that will compel them to invest highly-valued
dollar assets in our markets, given our aging population and
slowing economic growth," Rhoo said.
Gains on Friday were offset by falls in banks and defensive
stocks. Hana Financial Group fell 1.8 percent and
Woori Finance Holdings lost 2 percent. Lotte
Chilsung, a beverage maker, slid 2.6 percent and
KT&G, a tobacco-to-ginseng company, lost 0.9
percent.
Exporters gained as the Japanese yen clung near three-week
highs against the dollar on Friday, reflecting expectations the
yen will not likely weaken significantly further from the
current level. The stronger yen helps South
Korean exports compete with Japanese rivals.
Hyundai Motor advanced 1.4 percent and SK Hynix
rose 1.1 percent.
Samsung Techwin shares climbed 1.2 percent after
the company said on Friday it had won an order worth 605.1
billion won ($536.7 million) from General Electric Co
.
Battery maker Samsung SDI ended up 4 percent
after hitting a fresh 4-month high amid expectations demand for
its energy storage system would rise on looming electricity
shortages.
South Korea earlier this week suspended two of its nuclear
reactors and extended the shutdown of a third to replace cables
that were supplied using fake certificates.
Shares in Korea Electric Power Corp, the
third-busiest share on the main KOSPI, finished down 2.6
percent.
Household appliances maker Shinil Industrial Co Ltd
spiked 11.4 percent as demand for its fans and
de-humidifiers are seen strong as summer approaches. Shinil
shares were up for a sixth straight session after gaining 15
percent in previous sessions.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks ended up 0.1
percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.6 percent
lower.
Move on day +0.05 percent
12-month high 2,042.48 3 January 2013
12-month low 1,758.99 25 July 2012
Change on yr +0.2 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)