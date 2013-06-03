* STX shares tumble as creditor mulls selling a stake

* Foreign investors sell, snapping a streak of three buying sessions

* Firm gains in techs, defensives give support

SEOUL, June 3 Seoul shares fell below the 2,000-mark on Monday after a slide on Wall Street, with foreign investors net sellers amid concerns about Chinese economic growth.

"The market lacks positive factors to fuel the upside momentum from its current level," said Park Jung-seop, a market analyst at Daishin Securities.

Market participants are likely to be sensitive to a raft of data from China and the United States in first week of June, Park added.

Data showed China's factory activity shrank for the first time in seven months in May, deepening the sense of caution in the market.

Foreign investors were sellers of a net 9 billion won ($7.97 million) worth of stocks, and are poised to snap a streak of three buying sessions.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was down 0.27 percent at 1,995.72 points as of 0203 GMT.

STX Group shares tumbled after an official at Woori Bank said the company was considering a stake sale in STX Corp , the group's holding company.

Woori Bank, a unit of Woori Finance Holdings Co Ltd , holds about 6.5 million shares in STX Corp, which is owned by STX Group chairman Kang Duk-soo, as collateral to money it lent to ForceTEC.

ForceTEC controls 23.1 percent of STX Corp, and is majority owned by STX Group chairman Kang.

"We are considering selling STX Corp shares. No other decision has been made," said the Woori Bank official who declined to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

Concerns that the share sale could destabilise the current shareholder structure that governs STX Group sent affiliate shares tumbling.

STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co Ltd fell 14.5 percent and STX Engine Co Ltd shed 14 percent. STX Pan Ocean Co Ltd shares lost 8 percent.

Gains in key technology stocks gave the market support, as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd rose 0.9 percent and LG Display Co Ltd climbed 1.9 percent.

Defensive stocks also regained favour, with LG Uplus Corp , South Korea's No.3 wireless carrier, rising 0.4 percent and Orion Corp, a snack maker, gaining 1.3 percent.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks edged down 0.06 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ fell 0.2 percent. ($1 = 1129.7000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Stephen Coates)