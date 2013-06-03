* Auto shares firm on May sales data

* Foreign investors sell, ending three-day buying streak

* STX shares tumble as creditor mulls selling a stake

SEOUL, June 3 Seoul shares fell on Monday as foreign investors turned net sellers after a weak survey on manufacturing in China added to worries about economic growth and made investors more cautious ahead of key data from the United States this week.

"Market atmosphere broadly in Asia was not so good today... but foreign selling on South Korean stocks was not that big, and we are probably not seeing substantial falls ahead," said Park Suk-hyun, a market analyst at KTB Securities.

Investors were likely to be sensitive to economic data coming from the U.S. and China this week, said Park Jung-seop, a market analyst at Daishin Securities.

A survey showed that China's factory activity shrank for the first time in seven months in May and growth in the services sector cooled, evidence that the world's second-largest economy is losing further momentum in the second quarter.

Foreign investors, who had been net buyers the past three sessions, on Monday sold a net 19.3 billion Korean won ($17.08 million) of stocks.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended down 0.57 percent at 1,989.57 points.

Automakers rose firmly after releasing a healthy set of monthly sales.

Kia Motors finished up 0.7 percent after the automaker said May sales were up 5.9 percent year-on-year.

Ssangyong Motor shares advanced 1 percent after posting a 25 percent year-on-year increase in sales.

But STX Group shares tumbled after an official at Woori Bank said the company was considering a stake sale in STX Corp , the group's holding company.

Woori Bank, a unit of Woori Finance Holdings Co Ltd , holds about 6.5 million shares in STX Corp, which is owned by STX Group chairman Kang Duk-soo, as collateral to money it lent to ForceTEC. ForceTEC controls 23.1 percent of STX Corp, and is majority owned by STX Group chairman Kang.

"We are considering selling STX Corp shares. No other decision has been made," said a Woori Bank official.

Concerns that the share sale could destabilise the current shareholder structure that governs STX Group sent affiliate shares tumbling.

STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co Ltd fell 14 percent and STX Engine Co Ltd shed 12.5 percent. STX Pan Ocean Co Ltd shares lost 8 percent.

Battered shipyards rebounded. Hyundai Heavy Industries gaining 1 percent and Samsung Heavy Industries advancing 2.1 percent.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks edged down 0.45 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ fell 1.46 percent.

Move on day -0.57 percent

12-month high 2,042.48 3 January 2013

12-month low 1,758.99 25 July 2012

Change on yr -0.37 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1129.7000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Richard Borsuk)