* Auto shares firm on May sales data
* Foreign investors sell, ending three-day buying streak
* STX shares tumble as creditor mulls selling a stake
SEOUL, June 3 Seoul shares fell on Monday as
foreign investors turned net sellers after a weak survey on
manufacturing in China added to worries about economic growth
and made investors more cautious ahead of key data from the
United States this week.
"Market atmosphere broadly in Asia was not so good today...
but foreign selling on South Korean stocks was not that big, and
we are probably not seeing substantial falls ahead," said Park
Suk-hyun, a market analyst at KTB Securities.
Investors were likely to be sensitive to economic data
coming from the U.S. and China this week, said Park Jung-seop, a
market analyst at Daishin Securities.
A survey showed that China's factory activity shrank for the
first time in seven months in May and growth in the services
sector cooled, evidence that the world's second-largest economy
is losing further momentum in the second quarter.
Foreign investors, who had been net buyers the past three
sessions, on Monday sold a net 19.3 billion Korean won ($17.08
million) of stocks.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended down
0.57 percent at 1,989.57 points.
Automakers rose firmly after releasing a healthy set of
monthly sales.
Kia Motors finished up 0.7 percent after the
automaker said May sales were up 5.9 percent
year-on-year.
Ssangyong Motor shares advanced 1 percent after
posting a 25 percent year-on-year increase in sales.
But STX Group shares tumbled after an official at Woori Bank
said the company was considering a stake sale in STX Corp
, the group's holding company.
Woori Bank, a unit of Woori Finance Holdings Co Ltd
, holds about 6.5 million shares in STX Corp, which
is owned by STX Group chairman Kang Duk-soo, as collateral to
money it lent to ForceTEC. ForceTEC controls 23.1 percent of STX
Corp, and is majority owned by STX Group chairman Kang.
"We are considering selling STX Corp shares. No other
decision has been made," said a Woori Bank official.
Concerns that the share sale could destabilise the current
shareholder structure that governs STX Group sent affiliate
shares tumbling.
STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co Ltd fell 14
percent and STX Engine Co Ltd shed 12.5 percent. STX
Pan Ocean Co Ltd shares lost 8 percent.
Battered shipyards rebounded. Hyundai Heavy Industries
gaining 1 percent and Samsung Heavy Industries
advancing 2.1 percent.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks edged down
0.45 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ fell 1.46 percent.
Move on day -0.57 percent
12-month high 2,042.48 3 January 2013
12-month low 1,758.99 25 July 2012
Change on yr -0.37 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1129.7000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Richard Borsuk)