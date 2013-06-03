SEOUL, June 4 Seoul shares are likely to open higher on Tuesday as weaker-than-expected U.S. factory activity data supported views the Federal Reserve will keep economic stimulus in place, while the yen's rising strength will likely support exporters. "A weak set of data from the U.S. eases earlier worries about premature reduction of Fed support," said Choi Un-sun, a market analyst at LIG Investment & Securities, adding that the Seoul share market will open in positive territory. The U.S. manufacturing sector contracted in May, driving activity to the lowest level in nearly four years, in the latest sign the economy is entering a soft patch. Choi said exporters in the technology, auto and chemical sectors in particular will benefit from the Japanese yen's rising strength against the U.S. dollar. The dollar fell as low as 98.86 yen, its lowest since May 9. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended down 0.57 percent at 1,989.57 points on Monday. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:38 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,640.42 0.59% 9.680 USD/JPY 99.49 -0.02% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.128 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,412.31 0.09% 1.210 US CRUDE $93.27 -0.19% -0.180 DOW JONES 15254.03 0.92% 138.46 ASIA ADRS 135.56 -0.20% -0.27 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St ends up on Fed stimulus views; Merck gains >Prices choppy as U.S. factory sector weakens >Dollar skids as data heightens U.S. recovery fears >Oil price rise weak US data sink dollar,NSea outage STOCKS TO WATCH SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS Samsung Electronics said on Monday it will use Intel Corp processors to power a new version of one of its top-tier Android tablets. AUTOMAKERS May U.S. auto sales beat expectations by achieving an 8 percent gain over a year ago, industry consultant Autodata Corp said on Monday. REFINERS Refiners like S-Oil may gain after crude oil futures rose on Monday. Stronger oil prices tend to strengthen the price of crude oil products. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Stephen Coates)