SEOUL, June 5 Seoul shares may open lower on Wednesday after Wall Street fell on renewed speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve could move to scale back its monetary stimulus. Korea Electric Power Corp may be hit. Additional nuclear reactor components were found to have been used after certificates were fabricated, media reported. South Korea last week suspended the operations of two nuclear power reactors and extended a shutdown of a third to replace cables that were supplied using fake certificates. "The atmosphere in the market at the moment is not very enthusiastic. Momentum will be slow throughout today, and probably through first half of this month," said Park Jung-seop, a market analyst at Daishin Securities, adding that a raft of recent weak U.S. economic data may also weigh on the market. "The market is in process of narrowing the gap between expectations and economic reality. The latest data from the U.S. came as disappointments," Park added. U.S. job growth probably picked up only slightly in May, suggesting the economy is still in a rut and not ready for the Federal Reserve to dial back its monetary support. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended flat at 1,989.51 points on Tuesday. --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:30 GMT--------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,631.38 -0.55% -9.040 USD/JPY 100.14 0.14% 0.140 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.150 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,399.26 0.02% 0.220 US CRUDE $93.78 0.50% 0.470 DOW JONES 15177.54 -0.50% -76.49 ASIA ADRS 137.36 1.32% 1.80 ------------------------------------------------------------->Wa ll Street end lower, Fed may scale back stimulus >Prices edge down ahead of payrolls data >Dollar rebounds vs yen but seen vulnerable >Brent oil up 1 pct on S.Korea import rebate rumor STOCKS TO WATCH STEELMAKERS Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp said on Tuesday it will seek an almost 20 percent price rise on the products it sells to Japanese manufacturers between April and September, to pass on higher material costs due to the yen's fall. CRUDE OIL REFINERS Brent crude oil rose more than $1 per barrel on Tuesday, shaking off early losses as rumors spread that South Korea would create new incentives for refiners to import crude that could bolster demand. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)