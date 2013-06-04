SEOUL, June 5 Seoul shares may open lower on
Wednesday after Wall Street fell on renewed speculation that the
U.S. Federal Reserve could move to scale back its monetary
stimulus.
Korea Electric Power Corp may be hit. Additional
nuclear reactor components were found to have been used after
certificates were fabricated, media reported.
South Korea last week suspended the operations of two
nuclear power reactors and extended a shutdown of a third to
replace cables that were supplied using fake certificates.
"The atmosphere in the market at the moment is not very
enthusiastic. Momentum will be slow throughout today, and
probably through first half of this month," said Park Jung-seop,
a market analyst at Daishin Securities, adding that a raft of
recent weak U.S. economic data may also weigh on the market.
"The market is in process of narrowing the gap between
expectations and economic reality. The latest data from the U.S.
came as disappointments," Park added.
U.S. job growth probably picked up only slightly in May,
suggesting the economy is still in a rut and not ready for the
Federal Reserve to dial back its monetary
support.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended flat at
1,989.51 points on Tuesday.
--------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:30 GMT---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,631.38 -0.55% -9.040
USD/JPY 100.14 0.14% 0.140
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.150 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,399.26 0.02% 0.220
US CRUDE $93.78 0.50% 0.470
DOW JONES 15177.54 -0.50% -76.49
ASIA ADRS 137.36 1.32% 1.80
Wall Street end lower, Fed may scale back stimulus
ll Street end lower, Fed may scale back stimulus
>Prices edge down ahead of payrolls data
>Dollar rebounds vs yen but seen vulnerable
>Brent oil up 1 pct on S.Korea import rebate rumor
STOCKS TO WATCH
STEELMAKERS
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp said on Tuesday
it will seek an almost 20 percent price rise on the products it
sells to Japanese manufacturers between April and September, to
pass on higher material costs due to the yen's fall.
CRUDE OIL REFINERS
Brent crude oil rose more than $1 per barrel on Tuesday,
shaking off early losses as rumors spread that South Korea would
create new incentives for refiners to import crude that could
bolster demand.
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)