SEOUL, June 7 Seoul shares are likely to hold their ground on Friday having hit a near four-week low in the previous session, after Wall Street recovered from falls triggered by fears of a weaker-than-expected jobs report due later in the day. "Even if the index retreats, it will be limited. Recent declines were driven by profit-taking as the index neared the key 2,000-point level, while continued net foreign buying during the past two sessions suggests a changing market direction," said Kim Ji-hyung, an analyst at Hanyang Securities. Market volatility has increased since Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's comments two weeks ago that the U.S. central bank may decide to reduce stimulus measures in the next few policy meetings if data show the economy is improving. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 1.5 percent at 1,959.19 points, marking its lowest close Since May 13. The market was closed on Thursday for a national holiday. ----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:42 GMT ------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,622.56 0.85% 13.660 USD/JPY 97.41 0.48% 0.470 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.079 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,412.81 -0.02% -0.340 US CRUDE $94.69 -0.07% -0.070 DOW JONES 15040.62 0.53% 80.03 ASIA ADRS 134.23 0.49% 0.66 -------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St end up in volatile trade ahead of jobs data >Prices rise slightly with focus on U.S. payrolls >Dollar tumbles as investors sell bullish bets >Oil up on Buzzard shutdown, Brent to US oil dips ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **STX GROUP SHARES** Shares in shipbuilding-to-shipping STX Group units such as STX Corp and STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co Ltd may fall further after tumbling on Wednesday as media reported shipping unit STX Pan Ocean Co Ltd could soon enter court receivership. Trading in STX Pan Ocean was suspended after the market close on Wednesday, with the shipper required to confirm or deny whether it is entering court receivership by 6 p.m. (0900 GMT) on Friday. **GS E&C, SAMSUNG C&T** South Korean builders GS Engineering and Construction Corp and Samsung C&T Corp led or participated in two separate consortia that won two of four design and build contracts awarded by Qatar Rail phase one of the Doha metro, Qatar Rail said on Wednesday. Qatar Rail said all four contracts are worth approximately $8.2 billion, but did not provide values for each individual contract. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)