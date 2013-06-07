* Mkt outlook for Samsung Q3 Galaxy S4 sales revised down

* STX Pan Ocean court receivership news hits affiliates

* Signs of North-South Korea thaw lifts Hyundai Group

SEOUL, June 7 Seoul shares dipped to a six-week low on Friday morning, weighed by Samsung Electronics' tumble on concerns about worse-than-expected sales of its latest smartphone.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slid 1.3 percent to 1,933.75 points as of 0221 GMT, its lowest intraday level since April 24.

Accounting for 17.4 percent of the KOSPI's market capitalisation, Samsung Electronics' 3.9 percent drop near mid-session hit hard, extending a 3-session decline.

"After market talk of Galaxy S4 sell-ins being worse-than-expected, third-quarter sales forecasts are seen revised down from 30 million to 25 million handsets sold (globally)," said Song Jong-ho, head of tech sector research at KDB Daewoo Securities.

Concerns about thinning margins in the mobile phone market due to increased competition was also seen dragging on sentiment for the tech giant.

Other blue chips compounded the decline as foreign investors sold a net 441 billion won ($395.21 million) worth of KOSPI shares near the mid-session.

"Concerns about a possible reduction in the Federal Reserve's stimulus measures as well as readjustments in market expectations for Japan's reflationary policies appear to be dampening short-term foreign inflows," said Lim Dong-rak, an analyst at Hanyang Securities.

Auto and steel sectors lost ground, with Hyundai Motor Co down 0.5 percent while POSCO fell 0.5 percent.

Shares in STX Group units such as STX Corp and STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co Ltd fell as much as 7.5 percent, after shipping unit STX Pan Ocean Co Ltd said on Friday it had applied for court receivership at the Seoul Central Court.

Trading in STX Pan Ocean was halted after the market close on Wednesday, as main creditor Korea Development Bank passed on acquiring the debt-ridden shipper after no suitors emerged in an open bidding.

Shares in Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd bucked trends by rising 14.9 percent, as signs of a thaw in relations between North and South Korea boosted investor sentiment.

The two Koreas announced on Thursday they were planning to hold talks for the first time since February 2011, signalling attempts to repair ties that have been ruptured for months.

Hyundai Merchant Marine is the majority shareholder of unlisted Hyundai Asan Corp, operator of the currently suspended tours of Mount Kumgang on the east coast of North Korea.

South Korean firms that have production facilities in the presently-closed Kaesong industrial zone in North Korea also gained, with watch & jewellery maker Romanson Co Ltd rising 14.7 percent.

Declining shares outnumbered gainers 591 to 211.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 1.3 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ tumbled 2.5 percent lower.

