SEOUL, June 11 Seoul shares are set to open
steady on Tuesday after Wall Street ended little changed
overnight, but the Japanese yen's sharp drop against the dollar
could hamper auto and technology exporters.
"The share market probably will not move much at the
opening...sectors that are sensitive to the yen may see some
volatility though," said Lee Eun-taek, a market analyst at
Dongbu Securities.
U.S. stocks ended little changed in weak volume on Monday,
pausing after the previous session's strong gains and getting
only a brief boost when the United States' credit outlook was
revised to stable from negative.
Automakers such as Hyundai Motor could be hit
after the dollar rose sharply versus the yen on Monday,
potentially making South Korean exports less competitive versus
its Japanese rivals.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended up 0.5
percent at 1,932.70 points on Monday.
-------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:42 GMT------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,642.81 -0.03% -0.570
USD/JPY 98.82 0.06% 0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.213 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,385.01 -0.10% -1.390
US CRUDE $95.88 0.11% 0.110
DOW JONES 15238.59 -0.06% -9.53
ASIA ADRS 136.60 0.55% 0.75
----------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
AUTOMAKERS
General Motors is considering moving a large share of
the production of the Mokka model for its European arm Opel from
South Korea to Spain, German paper Handelsblatt reported.
KT CORP
Rwanda on Monday signed a deal with South Korean telecoms
provider KT Corp to roll out high-speed 4G Internet to most of
its citizens within three years.
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)