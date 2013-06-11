BRIEF-Guosen Securities sets coupon rate for 2017 1st tranche public corporate bonds at 4.39 percent
* Says co sets coupon rate for 2017 public corporate bonds (first tranche) at 4.39 percent
SEOUL, June 11 Seoul shares opened steady on Tuesday after Wall Street ended little changed overnight but Samsung Electronics shares edged lower, continuing its falls over the three previous sessions.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was down 0.36 percent at 1,925.71 points at 0004 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Says Shanghai-based business management firm and its partner acting in concert have bought 5 percent stake in the company