SEOUL, June 13 Seoul shares fell on Thursday as a foreign investor selloff persisted amid concern about global central banks winding down their stimulus measures.

Falls in Samsung Electronics, the largest component on the main KOSPI weighed, while banks' fall added to downward pressure.

"Worries about stimulus reduction have chilled sentiment," said Chung Seung-jae, a market analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

The Bank of Korea's decision to hold the benchmark interest rate steady had little impact on Seoul equities market as the decision had been widely expected.

"Investors are more tuned to what the U.S. Fed will do and say next week," Chung said, referring to the U.S. FOMC's interest rate decision and Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's press conference scheduled on June 19.

Foreign investors were sellers of a net 143 billion won worth of stocks, continuing to offload shares for a fifth straight session.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was down 0.98 percent at 1,891.11 points at 0148 GMT.

Samsung Electronics gave up earlier gains and fell 1 percent, declining for a sixth straight session and extending its losses since last week to 11 percent.

In order for Samsung Elec shares to see a sustained recovery the tech giant "needed more than just strong handset sales. It needs to make smart, aggressive investment decisions with its huge piles of cash," said Claire Kim, an analyst at Hyundai Securities.

Unrelenting competition in smartphone market, where rival Apple Inc is seen introducing cheaper models, has fanned worries that profit margins in Samsung's mobile business could suffer.

"Samsung Elec needs to make something that achieves what AMOLED (active-matrix organic light-emitting diode) has done - create new demands through differentiated products," Kim added.

Banking stocks fell across the board as a rising number of shipyards and construction firms struggle with mounting debt problems, pointing to an increase in writedowns on banks' balance sheets, analysts said.

Ailing Ssangyong Engineering & Construction was seen soon entering court-led debt workout programme, analysts said.

Bulk shipper STX Pan Ocean filed for court receivership last week, the latest unit in the shipping-to-shipbuilding STX Group to face restructuring to solve its mounting debt problems.

"Investors are aware that there are more cases like [Ssangyong E&C and STX] out there waiting to happen," said Hwang Seok-kyu, an analyst at Kyobo Securities.

"Debt problems certainly cause banks to make more writedowns, and this is a worrisome burden," Hwang added.

Shinhan Financial Group fell 2.3 percent and Hana Financial Group declined 1.9 percent.

Going against the downturn were defensive stocks.

Shares in Lotte Confectionary, a snack manufacturer, rose 2 percent and E-Mart, a discount chain operator, rose 0.8 percent. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Eric Meijer)