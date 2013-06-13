* Banks fall on their exposure to ailing builders, shipyards
* Bank of Korea's rate decision makes little impact on share
market
SEOUL, June 13 Seoul shares fell on Thursday as
a foreign investor selloff persisted amid concern about global
central banks winding down their stimulus measures.
Falls in Samsung Electronics, the largest
component on the main KOSPI weighed, while banks' fall added to
downward pressure.
"Worries about stimulus reduction have chilled sentiment,"
said Chung Seung-jae, a market analyst at Mirae Asset
Securities.
The Bank of Korea's decision to hold the benchmark interest
rate steady had little impact on Seoul equities market as the
decision had been widely expected.
"Investors are more tuned to what the U.S. Fed will do and
say next week," Chung said, referring to the U.S. FOMC's
interest rate decision and Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's press
conference scheduled on June 19.
Foreign investors were sellers of a net 143 billion won
worth of stocks, continuing to offload shares for a fifth
straight session.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was down 0.98
percent at 1,891.11 points at 0148 GMT.
Samsung Electronics gave up earlier gains and fell 1
percent, declining for a sixth straight session and extending
its losses since last week to 11 percent.
In order for Samsung Elec shares to see a sustained recovery
the tech giant "needed more than just strong handset sales. It
needs to make smart, aggressive investment decisions with its
huge piles of cash," said Claire Kim, an analyst at Hyundai
Securities.
Unrelenting competition in smartphone market, where rival
Apple Inc is seen introducing cheaper models, has
fanned worries that profit margins in Samsung's mobile business
could suffer.
"Samsung Elec needs to make something that achieves what
AMOLED (active-matrix organic light-emitting diode) has done -
create new demands through differentiated products," Kim added.
Banking stocks fell across the board as a rising number of
shipyards and construction firms struggle with mounting debt
problems, pointing to an increase in writedowns on banks'
balance sheets, analysts said.
Ailing Ssangyong Engineering & Construction was
seen soon entering court-led debt workout programme, analysts
said.
Bulk shipper STX Pan Ocean filed for court
receivership last week, the latest unit in the
shipping-to-shipbuilding STX Group to face restructuring to
solve its mounting debt problems.
"Investors are aware that there are more cases like
[Ssangyong E&C and STX] out there waiting to happen," said Hwang
Seok-kyu, an analyst at Kyobo Securities.
"Debt problems certainly cause banks to make more
writedowns, and this is a worrisome burden," Hwang added.
Shinhan Financial Group fell 2.3 percent and
Hana Financial Group declined 1.9 percent.
Going against the downturn were defensive stocks.
Shares in Lotte Confectionary, a snack
manufacturer, rose 2 percent and E-Mart, a discount
chain operator, rose 0.8 percent.
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Eric Meijer)