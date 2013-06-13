* KOSPI at lowest close since Nov. 19, 2012
* Samsung Elec shares extend falls for a sixth session
* Insurers buck downward trend
SEOUL, June 13 South Korean shares fell 1.4
percent to its weakest close in 7 months on Thursday, as foreign
investors continued to sell holdings in Asian equity markets
amid concerns about global central banks winding down their
stimulus measures.
Volatility intensified as the closing hour neared, with
options and futures expiry falling on the day.
"Worries about global central banks' liquidity reduction,
which would dry liquidity in markets, have chilled sentiment,"
said Bae Sung-young, a market analyst at Hyundai Securities.
"Markets will continue seeing volatility and corrections
till next week, before comments by Bernanke," Bae added. The
U.S. FOMC's interest rate decision and Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke's press conference are scheduled on June 19.
Foreign investors were sellers of a net 895 billion won
worth of stocks, continuing to offload shares for a fifth
straight session.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended down at
1,882.73 points, the lowest close since Nov. 19, 2012.
Samsung Electronics gave up earlier gains and
fell 2 percent, declining for a sixth straight session and
extending its losses since last week to near 12 percent.
In order for Samsung Electronics shares to see a sustained
recovery the tech giant "needed more than just strong handset
sales. It needs to make smart, aggressive investment decisions
with its huge piles of cash," said Claire Kim, an analyst at
Hyundai Securities.
Unrelenting competition in the smartphone market, where
rival Apple Inc is seen introducing cheaper models, has
fanned worries that profit margins in Samsung's mobile business
could suffer.
"Samsung Electronics needs to make something that achieves
what AMOLED (active-matrix organic light-emitting diode) has
done - create new demands through differentiated products," Kim
added.
Going against the downturn were defensive stocks in the
insurance sector. LIG Insurance Co Ltd gained 2.9
percent and Dongbu Insurance Co Ltd rose 1.7
percent.
"The latest recovery in bond yields after their sharp
decline this year has kindled appetite for insurance firms,"
said Cho Seong-kyung, an analyst at KTB Securities. Insurance
companies have large amounts of interest bearing assets,
treasury bonds in particular, Cho added.
Battered STX Group shares bounced amid hopes the group would
be able to undergo a court-led debt workout programme and avoid
a complete break-up.
Market talk that ailing Ssangyong Engineering & Construction
would soon enter a court-led debt workout programme
buoyed such hopes, analysts said.
STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co Ltd jumped 11.3
percent and STX Engine spiked 8.4 percent.
Banking stocks fell across the board as a rising number of
shipyards and construction firms struggle with mounting debt
problems, pointing to an increase in writedowns on banks'
balance sheets.
"Investors are aware that there are more cases like
(Ssangyong E&C and STX) out there waiting to happen," said Hwang
Seok-kyu, an analyst at Kyobo Securities, adding they would
force banks to make more writedowns.
Shinhan Financial Group fell 3.4 percent and
Hana Financial Group declined 2.8 percent.
Move on day -1.42 percent
12-month high 2,042.48 3 January 2013
12-month low 1,758.99 25 July 2012
Change on yr -5.7 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)