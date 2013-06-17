* Most tech heavyweights weak, but Samsung Elec claws higher
* Automakers buoyed by stronger Japanese yen
SEOUL, June 17 South Koran shares edged lower on
Monday as investors cautiously awaited the result of a U.S.
Federal Reserve meeting at which the central bank is expected to
clarify its policy outlook.
Uncertainty over whether the Fed will trim back its massive
stimulus this year has roiled global markets in the past week,
with investors unwilling to bet on riskier assets until clarity
emerges from the policy-setting meeting. South Korea's benchmark
KOSPI index dropped nearly 2 percent last week.
"Investors are going to move cautiously until the FOMC
meeting later this week," said Cho Byung-hyun, a market analyst
at Tong Yang Securities, adding that volatility will likely rule
the market this week amid continued foreign selling.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished down 0.3 percent at 1,883.10 points.
Foreign investors sold a net 42.2 billion Korean won worth
of stocks on Monday, extending their selling into a seventh
straight session.
"The market at its current level, however, has limited room
for further downward moves. Valuations are cheap," said Kim
Young-il, a market analyst at Daishin Securities.
South Korean shares' current price-to-book-value ratio
stands at 1.1, compared with Taiwan's 1.7, according to Thomson
Reuters StarMine data.
Falls in technology heavyweights weighed on prices, as
Samsung Electronics gave up earlier gains and ended
down 0.2 percent, quickly losing the recovery momentum seen on
Friday following a 6-session losing streak.
LG Display Co Ltd fell 3.2 percent and SK Hynix
Inc shed 3.3 percent.
Insurers outperformed as preference for defensive sector
grew.
Samsung Fire Insurance & Marine Insurance Co Ltd
rose 2.5 percent and Hyundai Marine & Fire Insurance Co Ltd
advanced 1.3 percent.
Auto shares outperformed after the Japanese yen strengthened
against the dollar. A stronger Japanese currency makes South
Korea's exports more competitive against Japanese rivals.
Kia Motors Corp advanced 0.2 percent and Hyundai
Mobis, an auto parts maker, rose 1.5 percent.
Battered shipping shares gained after a 3 percent rise in
the Baltic dry index of commodity shipping prices.
Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd rose 2.4 percent. Hyundai
Merchant Marine Co Ltd spiked 15 percent, lifted
further by hopes tension on the Korean peninsula would ease in a
near future after North Korea on Sunday offered high-level talks
with the United States.
Hyundai Merchant Marine is the majority shareholder of
unlisted Hyundai Asan Corp, operator of the currently suspended
tours of Mount Kumgang in North Korea.
Decliners outnumbered gainers 596 to 221.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks fell 0.24
percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 2.2 percent
lower.
Move on day -0.32 percent
12-month high 2,042.48 3 January 2013
12-month low 1,758.99 25 July 2012
Change on yr -5.7 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Eric Meijer)