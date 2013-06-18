SEOUL, June 19 Seoul shares may open higher on Wednesday after Wall Street shares extended gains for a second straight session on the view that the U.S. Federal Reserve will try to assuage market fears about an expected winding down of monetary stimulus. "An improving earnings outlook for the second quarter and a slowing down in capital outflow from emerging markets will help Seoul shares today," added Chang Hee-jong, a market analyst at KDB Daewoo Securities. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, which has been battered as analysts readjust their expectations for its smartphone growth, will likely continue to make up some ground lost as valuations have fallen to attractive levels, Chang said. Samsung ended up 1.5 percent on Tuesday but its share are still down 10 percent for the month of June. Samsung Electronics shares were trading at a 12-month forward price earnings multiple of 6.3, compared with rival Apple's 10.2, Thomson Reuters StarMine data showed. The Fed's two-day policy meeting started Tuesday and a statement from the central bank will be released later in the day. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.93 percent at 1,900.62 points on Tuesday. --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:31 GMT-------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,651.81 0.78% 12.770 USD/JPY 95.44 0.13% 0.120 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.185 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,367.65 -0.01% -0.140 US CRUDE $98.58 0.14% 0.140 DOW JONES 15318.23 0.91% 138.38 ASIA ADRS 136.56 0.59% 0.79 ------------------------------------------------------------->Wa ll St extends rise, investors await Fed >U.S. bond prices steady before Fed policy meet >Dlr gains on yen ahead of Fed;euro gains on data >Oil gains moderately, trade sluggish STOCKS TO WATCH BUILDERS South Korean builders including Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co Ltd may be buoyed after a South Korean consortium led by Korea Water Resources Corp won two contracts worth a total of 163 billion baht($5.29 billion) for Thai flood management project. AIRLINES Korean Airlines has signed a provisional deal to buy five 747-8 and six 777-300ER passenger aircraft, planemaker Boeing said at the Paris Airshow on Tuesday.