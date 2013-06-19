SEOUL, June 20 Seoul shares are set to open
lower on Thursday, tracking falls on Wall Street after U.S.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke signalled a likely
pullback in stimulus measures later this year.
Bernanke said the U.S. economy is expanding strongly enough
for the central bank to begin slowing the pace of its
bond-buying stimulus.
"[Reduction of stimulus measures] is something the market
has to get over with. You cannot ride on four wheel bicycles
forever," said Kim Hyoung-ryoul, a market analyst at Kyobo
Securities.
"In time, confidence in U.S. economy will be restored ... we
may see some short-term volatility as money will likely flow to
U.S. markets," Kim added.
Investors will also eye China's HSBC flash PMI for June, due
at 0145 GMT, for signals on momentum in Asia's biggest economy
after its factory activity shrank for the first time in seven
months in May as new orders fell.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended down
0.65 percent at 1,888.31 points on Wednesday.
-------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:45 GMT -----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,628.93 -1.39% -22.880
USD/JPY 96.67 0.22% 0.210
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.355 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,344.69 -0.44% -6.000
US CRUDE $97.78 -0.47% -0.460
DOW JONES 15112.19 -1.35% -206.04
ASIA ADRS 134.37 -1.61% -2.19
----------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
SHIPPING FIRMS
Shipping companies like Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd
may react after the Baltic dry Index, which measures the
cost of shipping key commodities, rose 3.4 percent overnight.
INTER-KOREA COOPERATIVE STOCKS
Stocks in companies that have production facilities in the
presently closed Kaesong industrial zone in North Korea, such as
Romanson Co Ltd, may react after news a top North
Korean diplomat repeated an offer for international talks on his
country's disputed nuclear programme.
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Richard Pullin)