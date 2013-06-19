SEOUL, June 20 Seoul shares are set to open lower on Thursday, tracking falls on Wall Street after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke signalled a likely pullback in stimulus measures later this year. Bernanke said the U.S. economy is expanding strongly enough for the central bank to begin slowing the pace of its bond-buying stimulus. "[Reduction of stimulus measures] is something the market has to get over with. You cannot ride on four wheel bicycles forever," said Kim Hyoung-ryoul, a market analyst at Kyobo Securities. "In time, confidence in U.S. economy will be restored ... we may see some short-term volatility as money will likely flow to U.S. markets," Kim added. Investors will also eye China's HSBC flash PMI for June, due at 0145 GMT, for signals on momentum in Asia's biggest economy after its factory activity shrank for the first time in seven months in May as new orders fell. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended down 0.65 percent at 1,888.31 points on Wednesday. -------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:45 GMT ----------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,628.93 -1.39% -22.880 USD/JPY 96.67 0.22% 0.210 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.355 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,344.69 -0.44% -6.000 US CRUDE $97.78 -0.47% -0.460 DOW JONES 15112.19 -1.35% -206.04 ASIA ADRS 134.37 -1.61% -2.19 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St falls after Bernanke hint on stimulus >US yields jump as Bernanke signals less bond buying >Dollar rises as Fed offers brighter economic view >Oil pressured by Bernanke comments, crude stocks up STOCKS TO WATCH SHIPPING FIRMS Shipping companies like Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd may react after the Baltic dry Index, which measures the cost of shipping key commodities, rose 3.4 percent overnight. INTER-KOREA COOPERATIVE STOCKS Stocks in companies that have production facilities in the presently closed Kaesong industrial zone in North Korea, such as Romanson Co Ltd, may react after news a top North Korean diplomat repeated an offer for international talks on his country's disputed nuclear programme. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Richard Pullin)