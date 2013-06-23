SEOUL, June 24 Seoul shares may open higher on
Monday after falling to an 11-month low last week as investors
are likely to take some comfort from a semblance of stability on
Wall Street, analysts said.
"Given the market's current level after the sharp falls,
shares look ready to rebound," said Lee Jae-mahn, a market
analyst at Tong Yang Securities.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index dropped 1.5
percent to 1,822.83 points on Friday, hitting the lowest close
in 11 months and bringing losses for the week to 3.5 percent.
The Seoul market was caught up in a selloff in global risk
assets last week after the U.S. Federal Reserve laid out plans
to exit its massive stimulus which has been a vital sustenance
for financial markets in recent years.
"U.S. markets ended firm, so this will give our market the
opportunity to firm its support at the current level," Lee said,
adding that battered technology heavyweights such as Samsung
Electronics may rise.
U.S. stocks ended mostly higher on Friday, with the Dow and
S&P 500 ending two days of heavy losses, though traders
continued to fret over planned changes to the Fed's easy money
policy.
Crude oil refiners like SK Innovation may fall
after data showed late on Friday South Korea's crude oil imports
from Iran fell 8.1 percent in May from a year ago, while its
total crude oil imports fell 6 percent year-on-year to 77.5
million barrels last month.
STOCKS TO WATCH
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD
A Tokyo court ruled on Friday that Samsung Electronics had
infringed rival Apple Inc's patent for a so-called
bounce-back feature on earlier models of its popular
smartphones.
SHIPPING COMPANIES
Shipping firms like Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd may
rise after the Baltic Dry Index rose 1.5 percent.
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)