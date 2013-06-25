SEOUL, June 26 Seoul shares may open higher on
Wednesday after global equities rose firmly on data showing U.S.
business investment and the housing recovery continued apace,
reassuring investors unnerved in recent days by worries over
Federal Reserve policy.
"The market will start off in positive territory as
investors here will be cheered by a rebound in equities both in
Europe and the U.S.," said Lee Jae-mahn, a market analyst at
Tong Yang Securities.
Orders for durable goods rose more than expected in May and
a gauge of planned business spending gained for a third straight
month, while prices of single-family homes posted their biggest
rise in seven years in April.
U.S. stocks rose by the most in nearly two weeks on Tuesday,
led by financial stocks.
The Chinese central bank's moves to allay fears of a credit
crunch will likely give further support, analysts said.
Technology and financial shares which had been hammered
heavily in recent sessions may see a firmer rebound, Lee said.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
down 1.02 percent to 1,780.63 points on Tuesday, marking its
lowest close since July 25, 2012 and falling for a fifth
straight session.
-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:27 GMT-----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,588.03 0.95% 14.940
USD/JPY 98.15 0.36% 0.350
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.612 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,276.84 0.01% 0.100
US CRUDE $95.19 -0.14% -0.130
DOW JONES 14760.31 0.69% 100.75
ASIA ADRS 130.35 1.60% 2.05
STOCKS TO WATCH
WOORI FINANCE HOLDINGS CO LTD
South Korean government will start taking steps to privatise
Woori Finance Holdings from July, according to a local media
report.
MEMORY CHIP MAKERS
Memory chip firms like SK Hynix Inc may be
weighed after news Toshiba Corp may expand its NAND
flash memory chip capacity just one year after oversupply and a
slump in prices prompted Japan's leading chipmaker to slash
production by 30 percent.
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD
Samsung Electronics is in early talks with the EU regulator
to settle charges that its use of injunctions against arch rival
Apple Inc breached antitrust rules, two people familiar
with the matter said on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Stephen Coates)