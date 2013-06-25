SEOUL, June 26 Seoul shares may open higher on Wednesday after global equities rose firmly on data showing U.S. business investment and the housing recovery continued apace, reassuring investors unnerved in recent days by worries over Federal Reserve policy. "The market will start off in positive territory as investors here will be cheered by a rebound in equities both in Europe and the U.S.," said Lee Jae-mahn, a market analyst at Tong Yang Securities. Orders for durable goods rose more than expected in May and a gauge of planned business spending gained for a third straight month, while prices of single-family homes posted their biggest rise in seven years in April. U.S. stocks rose by the most in nearly two weeks on Tuesday, led by financial stocks. The Chinese central bank's moves to allay fears of a credit crunch will likely give further support, analysts said. Technology and financial shares which had been hammered heavily in recent sessions may see a firmer rebound, Lee said. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 1.02 percent to 1,780.63 points on Tuesday, marking its lowest close since July 25, 2012 and falling for a fifth straight session. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:27 GMT----------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,588.03 0.95% 14.940 USD/JPY 98.15 0.36% 0.350 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.612 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,276.84 0.01% 0.100 US CRUDE $95.19 -0.14% -0.130 DOW JONES 14760.31 0.69% 100.75 ASIA ADRS 130.35 1.60% 2.05 ------------------------------------------------------------->Wa ll Street rises on robust US data after slide >Yields rise before five-year note sale >Dollar rises for 5th straight session on data >Oil ends flat in thin trade,Brent/WTI spread narrow STOCKS TO WATCH WOORI FINANCE HOLDINGS CO LTD South Korean government will start taking steps to privatise Woori Finance Holdings from July, according to a local media report. MEMORY CHIP MAKERS Memory chip firms like SK Hynix Inc may be weighed after news Toshiba Corp may expand its NAND flash memory chip capacity just one year after oversupply and a slump in prices prompted Japan's leading chipmaker to slash production by 30 percent. SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD Samsung Electronics is in early talks with the EU regulator to settle charges that its use of injunctions against arch rival Apple Inc breached antitrust rules, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Stephen Coates)