* Longest net-selling streak by foreign investors in 3 mths

* Shares supported by rebound in tech heavyweights

* Woori units rally after S.Korea announces privatisation plans

SEOUL, June 26 Seoul shares edged up 0.2 percent in choppy trade on Wednesday as persistent selling by overseas investors eroded early gains made after the Chinese central bank had moved to allay worries of a credit crunch.

Foreign investors sold a net 219 billion won ($189 million)of stocks, marking their 14th straight session of net selling and the longest such streak in three months.

Overseas investors will continue their exit from emerging markets until they sees signs of a stronger pickup in China's economy, said Samsung Securities analyst Park Jeong-woo.

"South Korean stocks are not so attractive anymore in the eyes of foreign investors," despite cheap valuations, Park said. "The second-quarter earnings outlook for listed firms is dismal and the won currency's latest weakness provides little room for forex-related gains."

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index closed at 1,783.45 points. It had managed a modest bounce of more than 1 percent in early trade, after hitting an 11-month intraday low on Tuesday and shedding more than 10 percent since the start of the month.

"The market has stabilised, but this will be short term," said Y.S. Rhoo, a market analyst at Hyundai Securities.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd slumped 2.8 percent to a 9-1/2-month closing low as investors braced for weaker-than-expected earnings from the smartphone maker for the April-to-June period due out late next week.

Shinhan Investment Corp joined a number of brokerages in cutting its target price for the South Korean technology giant, forecasting smartphone shipments and earnings would be lower than it had previously expected.

But other technology heavyweights rebounded from recent losses to support the market. LG Electronics rose 2.3 percent after five straight sessions of falls, and SK Hynix advanced 2.5 percent.

Woori Finance Holdings rose 5.4 percent after South Korea said on Wednesday that it would put the financial firm's 14 units up for sale in three stages by the end of 2014.

Shares in Woori Investment & Securities Co Ltd, whose sale is set to begin next month, rose 2.9 percent, outperforming the brokerage index's 1.1 percent gain.

Defensive plays in telecommunications underperformed as investors locked in gains on a sector that had outperformed significantly against the benchmark this year.

SK Telecom Co Ltd fell 1 percent after a 33 percent gain on the year as of Tuesday's close. LG Uplus Corp , which had risen 48 percent so far this year, lost 1.7.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks fell 0.1 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ rose 2.5 percent.

Gainers outnumbered decliners 613 to 218.

Move on day +0.16 percent

12-month high 2,042.48 3 January 2013

12-month low 1,758.99 25 July 2012

Change on yr -10.7 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1160.1500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Chris Gallagher)