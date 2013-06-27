* Foreigners buy following 14 straight sessions of net selling

* Samsung Elec has biggest percentage gain in nearly 19 months

* Woori Finance units rally on privatisation expectations.

SEOUL, June 27 Seoul shares rose nearly 3 percent on Thursday as foreign investors turned into net buyers and Samsung Electronics, the largest component on the main KOSPI, rallied after a prolonged correction.

The market was lifted by a rise in global equities on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will not rush to end its stimulus programme, and by further signs of improvement in China's strained money markets.

Weaker than expected U.S. GDP data reduced the prospect of an early end to stimulus measures, and this fuelled appetites for bargain shares and sparked technical rebounds in battered Seoul stocks, said Bae Sung-young, a market analyst at Hyundai Securities.

Prior to Thursday, foreigners had been net sellers of Seoul shares for 14 straight sessions.

"Foreign investors are key to whether the market will see more sustained recovery," Bae said.

While there's a rebound on bargain hunting, it probably won't be a trend as "the stance on emerging markets is still cautious," said Lim Soo-gyoun, a market analyst at Samsung Securities.

Foreign buying was modest at a net 102 billion Korean won ($88.35 million), but still snapping 14 straight sessions of selling.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index finished up 2.9 percent at 1,834.70 points.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd advanced 6.2 percent, its biggest daily percentage gain in nearly 19 months, after falling to a 9-1/2-month closing low of 1.261 million on Wednesday.

The shares had hit "rock bottom and definitely have been oversold," said James Song, an analyst at Daewoo Securities, adding that concerns over Samsung's flagship smartphone S4 were "amply reflected" during the stock's recent correction.

Other battered technology issues also rebounded, with LG Display Co Ltd rising 3.4 percent LG Electronics 2.2 percent.

Hyundai Motor shares rose nearly 5 percent to their highest level in nearly three months, fuelled by the wider rally and the automaker's improving earnings outlook.

"Its earnings will recover from the bottom hit in the first quarter, with the South Korean won stabilising and domestic production normalising," said Chang Moon-su, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities.

Shares in Woori Investment & Securities Co Ltd ended up 4.2 percent as the South Korean government is set to begin its sale next month, sharply outperforming brokerage index's 3 percent rise.

But defensive sector plays underperformed as investors looked to more growth-oriented stocks that have become attractive following their recent corrections.

Amorepacific Corp, a cosmetics firm, declined 0.8 percent and KT&G Corp fell 0.4 percent.

Move on day +2.87 percent

12-month high 2,042.48 3 January 2013

12-month low 1,758.99 25 July 2012

Change on yr -8.13 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1154.5000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Richard Borsuk)