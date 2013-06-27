SEOUL, June 28 Seoul shares are set to extend
their rebound into a second day on Friday, following Wall
Street's rally as fears that the U.S. central bank would begin
to reduce its stimulus efforts in the near future eased.
The focus is now on whether foreign investors will continue
to buy after they turned net buyers on Thursday after 14
straight sessions of selling.
"Shares will continue to bounce back today, but the rebound
will not be as strong as it was yesterday. It is important
whether foreign investors will make a comeback to the domestic
market," said Lee Jae-hoon, an analyst at Mirae Asset
Securities.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index finished up
2.9 percent at 1,834.70 points on Thursday, its biggest daily
percentage gain in more than 9 months. Despite
the rally, the KOSPI was down 8.3 percent for the month of June
so far.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:35 GMT-------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,613.20 0.62% 9.940
USD/JPY 98.43 0.09% 0.090
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.474 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,201.80 0.19% 2.310
US CRUDE $96.84 -0.22% -0.210
DOW JONES 15024.49 0.77% 114.35
ASIA ADRS 133.46 1.86% 2.43
----------------------------------------------------------------
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**TONG YANG LIFE INSURANCE **
A consortium formed by Tong Yang Life Insurance Co Ltd
has been chosen as the preferred bidder to acquire
ING's South Korean insurance unit, a South Korean media
outlet reported on Thursday. inL3N0F31SW]
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Eric Meijer)