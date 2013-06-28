BRIEF-Belle Mare Holding reports FY revenue of 38.0 mln rupees
* FY ended Dec 2016 profit before tax of 939.6 million rupees versus 48.4 million rupees year ago
SEOUL, June 28 South Korean shares finished up on Friday, recouping part of the sharp losses seen this month, as receding fears of an early end to U.S. monetary stimulus fuelled foreign buying.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 1.6 percent at 1,863.33 points, its highest close since June 19. The KOSPI was down 6.7 percent over the first half of the year.
Among heavyweights, Samsung Electronics inched up 0.2 percent on Friday, while Hyundai Motor rallied 3.4 percent. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Eric Meijer)
* Says increases its stake in Rosgosstrakh to 19.8 pct from 4.4 pct Source text: http://bit.ly/2nlNKcZ
* Says it plans to issue units via public offering and private placement, aiming to raise up to 20.34 billion yen in total