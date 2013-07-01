* Seoul shares snap 3-session winning streak
* Celltrion jumps after winning European backing to sell a
copycat drug
* CJ Group shares weak amid concerns over group chairman
arrest
SEOUL, July 1 South Korea shares fell on Monday
after hitting a 1-week closing high in previous session, with
investors treading cautiously after Wall Street lost ground on
persistent concerns that U.S. stimulus will be trimmed back
soon.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.3 percent at 1,857.32 points as of 0114 GMT, trimming its
opening losses of 0.63 percent but snapping a three-session
winning streak.
"The market is taking a breather after a brief technical
rebound last week," said Lee Jae-hoon, a market analyst at Mirae
Asset Securities.
Lee said the KOSPI has firm support at 1,780 points, where
the market's price to book value ratio is around 1.
A raft of key data due out this week from both the Unites
States and China will be closely followed, as investors try to
gauge the state of global economy.
Data early on Monday showing that South Korea's exports to
its three key markets rose in June from a year earlier, helping
stocks to halve its opening losses.
But reports later in the morning showed factory activity in
key customer China continued to slow.
Foreign investors turned net sellers offloading a modest 8.4
billion won ($7.36 million) after two straight buying sessions
on Friday.
Decliners marginally outnumbered gainers 374 to 344.
Celltrion shares jumped by the daily permissible
limit of 15 percent on Monday after winning European backing to
sell a copycat version of the blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis
drug Remicade.
But CJ Group shares eased as its group chairman awaits
decision by the South Korean court on whether he will be
formally arrested over charges of tax evasion and embezzlement.
CJ Corp shares fell 1.3 percent and CJ
Cheiljedang Corp declined 1.9 percent.
Shipping shares rallied after Baltic dry index,
which measures the cost of shipping key commodities, rose 1.7
percent.
Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd shares rose 3.5 percent
and STX Pan Ocean Co Ltd advanced 3.2 percent.
But falls in market's key heavyweights weighed, as Samsung
Electronics, the largest component on the main
KOSPI, shed 1.1 percent and Hyundai Motor, the
second largest, lost 1.1 percent.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 0.6
percent, while the junior KOSDAQ traded 1.5 percent
higher.
($1 = 1142.0500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Kim Coghill)