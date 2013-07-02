* Seoul share rise, gains capped on institutional selling
* SK Hynix, automakers hit by profit-taking
* STX shares rally on fresh cash injection hopes
SEOUL, July 2 Seoul shares edged up on Tuesday,
buoyed by a rise on Wall Street after solid U.S. manufacturing
and construction data, but gains were capped ahead of major
earnings and key financial events.
"Recovery momentum has slowed and the market is taking a
wait-and-see stance," said Chung Seung-jae, a market analyst at
Mirae Asset Securities.
Investors were taking a cautious stance ahead of Samsung
Electronics' second-quarter earnings estimates, due
on Friday, Chung said. Samsung Electronics is the largest
component on the main KOSPI, accounting for about 20 percent of
market capitalisation.
The market was also watching a European Central Bank
monetary policy meeting on July 4, analysts said, where the ECB
is expected to keep interest rates at a current record low.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was up 0.23
percent at 1,860.05 points as of 0120 GMT.
Foreign investors were buyers of a net 3.8 billion Korean
won ($3.36 million) worth of stocks, while institutions were
selling a net 35.9 billion won, poised to sell shares for a
fourth straight session.
Shares in memory chip maker SK Hynix Inc tumbled
more than 6 percent after four straight sessions of gains and
were weighed further by views its earnings will peak in the
third quarter, analysts said.
SK Hynix shares have risen 22.5 percent so far this year as
of Monday's close, compared with the broader KOSPI's 7.1 percent
fall.
"Demand (for shares) has weakened following a prolonged
rally this year. Company earnings are also expected to peak out
in the third quarter as are chip prices," said Jeff Kang, an
analyst at Daishin Securities.
"Shares were ripe for profit-taking, though it came a bit
earlier than we had expected," Kang added.
Shares in STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co Ltd
rose by more than 12 percent after a local newspaper reported
STX Offshore's creditors may inject an extra 1.05 trillion won
($927 million) this year to rescue the debt-laden shipbuilder.
A preliminary plan to support STX Offshore, viewed by
creditors on Monday, proposed creditors inject the funds by
end-2013, plus an additional 1.1 trillion won in rescue funds
between 2014 and 2017, according to the Korea Economic Daily on
Tuesday.
Shares in STX Offshore's major shareholder STX Corp
rose 8.7 percent, while affiliate bulk shipper STX
Pan Ocean Co Ltd advanced 4.2 percent.
A spokesman for STX Offshore's main creditor, Korea
Development Bank, confirmed Monday's creditors' meeting but
declined to give details.
Automakers lost ground amid profit-taking moves. Hyundai
Motor fell 2.9 percent and Kia Motors
declined 4.3 percent.
Lee Hyung-sil, an analyst at Shinyougn Investment &
Securities, said foreingers were dumping auto shares after their
recent sharp rebound.
He said Hyundai's June sales from domestic plants fell short
of expectations despite the resumption of weekend work, which
may weigh on auto shares during the session.
Gainers led decliners 400 to 344.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 0.2
percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.3 percent
higher.
($1 = 1132.3500 Korean won)
