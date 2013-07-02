SEOUL, July 3 Seoul shares will likely open lower on Wednesday after global equities eased overnight, with weakness in the Japanese yen expected to hit exporters like Hyundai Motor Co, analysts said. "There is little upside momentum in the market right now. There is little that foreign investors could be cheerful about," said Lee Kyoung-soo, a market analyst at Shinyoung Securities. Exporters in the auto and technology sectors would likely feel the negative impact of the falling Japanese yen, which has the potential to make their goods less competitive versus Japanese counterparts. The dollar hit a one-month high versus the Japanese yen in New York trading on Tuesday. South Korea's benchmark index ended flat at 1,855.02 points on Tuesday. Crude oil refiners and chemical companies could be buoyed after U.S. crude jumped to a nine-month high above $99 a barrel on Tuesday. Gains in crude oil prices tend to strengthen prices of oil and petrochemical products. --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:31 GMT--------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,614.08 -0.05% -0.880 USD/JPY 100.60 -0.02% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.471 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,243.44 0.17% 2.050 US CRUDE $99.71 0.11% 0.110 DOW JONES 14932.41 -0.28% -42.55 ASIA ADRS 135.45 0.14% 0.19 ------------------------------------------------------------->Wa ll St slips in volatile session >Demand for cash sinks bill yields before US payroll >Dollar gains broadly on Fed view;US jobs data eyed >US oil vaults above $99 on Middle East worry STOCKS TO WATCH KOREAN AIR LINES CO LTD Shares in South Korea's top carrier may react to media reports that one of its passenger flights to Chicago had to make an emergency landing in Russia due to engine problems. HYUNDAI MOTOR CO Hyundai Motor is recalling about 5,200 Azera sedans in the United States to address an issue where the airbag may deploy with less or greater force than needed in an accident. CONSTRUCTION SHARES Shares in construction firms could rise after minutes from the Bank of Korea's June interest rate meeting showed it believed the downward trend in housing prices is nearing its end. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Stephen Coates)