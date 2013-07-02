SEOUL, July 3 Seoul shares will likely open
lower on Wednesday after global equities eased overnight, with
weakness in the Japanese yen expected to hit exporters like
Hyundai Motor Co, analysts said.
"There is little upside momentum in the market right now.
There is little that foreign investors could be cheerful about,"
said Lee Kyoung-soo, a market analyst at Shinyoung Securities.
Exporters in the auto and technology sectors would likely
feel the negative impact of the falling Japanese yen, which has
the potential to make their goods less competitive versus
Japanese counterparts.
The dollar hit a one-month high versus the Japanese yen in
New York trading on Tuesday.
South Korea's benchmark index ended flat at 1,855.02
points on Tuesday.
Crude oil refiners and chemical companies could be buoyed
after U.S. crude jumped to a nine-month high above $99 a barrel
on Tuesday. Gains in crude oil prices tend to strengthen prices
of oil and petrochemical products.
--------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:31 GMT---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,614.08 -0.05% -0.880
USD/JPY 100.60 -0.02% -0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.471 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,243.44 0.17% 2.050
US CRUDE $99.71 0.11% 0.110
DOW JONES 14932.41 -0.28% -42.55
ASIA ADRS 135.45 0.14% 0.19
STOCKS TO WATCH
KOREAN AIR LINES CO LTD
Shares in South Korea's top carrier may react to media
reports that one of its passenger flights to Chicago had to make
an emergency landing in Russia due to engine
problems.
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO
Hyundai Motor is recalling about 5,200 Azera sedans in the
United States to address an issue where the airbag may deploy
with less or greater force than needed in an
accident.
CONSTRUCTION SHARES
Shares in construction firms could rise after minutes from
the Bank of Korea's June interest rate meeting showed it
believed the downward trend in housing prices is nearing its
end.
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Stephen Coates)