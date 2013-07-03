SEOUL, July 4 Seoul shares may edge higher
buoyed by gains on Wall Street, although investors are likely to
be cautious after mixed U.S. data provided little support and
with key earnings and jobs figures due out on Friday.
"The market will likely move in a narrow range today. There
is not much upside momentum," said Lee Kyoung-soo, a market
analyst at Shinyoung Securities.
Investors had their eyes on Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's
second quarter earnings estimate and U.S. job market
data, both due out on Friday, analysts said.
Mixed U.S. data on Wednesday failed to give Wall Street any
strong momentum. Private-sector employers stepped up hiring in
June and weekly jobless claims fell, but the growth rate in the
services sector slowed in June.
Shares in shipping firms like Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd
may weigh after the Baltic dry index, which
measures the cost of shipping key commodities, fell 3.2 percent.
But memory chip makers like SK Hynix Inc could
be helped by a firm 0.4 percent rise in the U.S. semiconductor
index.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 1.64 percent at 1,824.66 points on Wednesday.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:37 GMT-------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,615.41 0.08% 1.330
USD/JPY 100.01 0.11% 0.110
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.503 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,254.15 0.24% 2.960
US CRUDE $101.36 0.12% 0.120
DOW JONES 14988.55 0.38% 56.14
ASIA ADRS 134.65 -0.59% -0.80
----------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS
Samsung Electronics has acquired TV digital recording device
company Boxee.
CRUDE OIL REFINERS
Refiners like SK Innovation Co Ltd may be lifted
after U.S. crude oil futures rallied overnight.
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Stephen Coates)