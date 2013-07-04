* Seoul share market sees slight gains, foreign selling
persists
* Caution before Samsung Elec earnings estimate, US job data
* Inter-Korea issues rally as N.Korea to allow visits to
Kaesong zone
SEOUL, July 4 South Korean shares rose on
Thursday, but gains were capped by investor caution after mixed
U.S. data overnight, and with key earnings and jobs figures due
out on Friday.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was up 0.4
percent at 1,831.21 points as of 0148 GMT.
"The market will see limited gains today ahead of the (July
4) holiday in U.S. markets and Samsung Electronics earnings
estimates tomorrow," said Bae Sung-young, a market analyst at
Hyundai Securities.
"If Samsung Electronics manages to deliver results on par
with market expectations, we probably will see firmer support
for the market at current levels and could even eke out further
gains," Bae added.
Investors also had their eyes on U.S. job market data, also
due out on Friday, analysts said.
Foreign investors were modest sellers of a net 1.2 billion
Korean won ($1.05 million) worth of stocks, poised to sell
shares for a second session.
Inter-Korea cooperative stocks rallied after North Korea
said it will allow South Korean businessmen to visit their
shuttered joint factory park in Kaesong.
Shares in Roman Co Ltd, a jewellery maker that
has a production facility in Kaesong industrial zone, jumped 5.6
percent.
Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd, the majority
shareholder of unlisted Hyundai Asan Corp, operator of the
currently suspended tours of Mount Kumgang in North Korea,
spiked up 8.7 percent.
Crude oil refiners rose after U.S. crude oil futures
rallied overnight. Higher crude oil prices tend
to strengthen pricing of oil products.
SK Innovation Co Ltd rose 2.9 percent and S-Oil
Corp advanced 2.1 percent.
But market's key heavyweights in technology sector eased,
with Samsung Electronics edging down 0.3 percent and
LG Display losing 2.8 percent.
SK Hynix shares were down 2.3 percent.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 0.34
percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.21 percent
lower.
($1 = 1143.7500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Kim Coghill)