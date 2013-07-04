* Seoul share market sees slight gains, foreign selling persists

* Caution before Samsung Elec earnings estimate, US job data

* Inter-Korea issues rally as N.Korea to allow visits to Kaesong zone

SEOUL, July 4 South Korean shares rose on Thursday, but gains were capped by investor caution after mixed U.S. data overnight, and with key earnings and jobs figures due out on Friday.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was up 0.4 percent at 1,831.21 points as of 0148 GMT.

"The market will see limited gains today ahead of the (July 4) holiday in U.S. markets and Samsung Electronics earnings estimates tomorrow," said Bae Sung-young, a market analyst at Hyundai Securities.

"If Samsung Electronics manages to deliver results on par with market expectations, we probably will see firmer support for the market at current levels and could even eke out further gains," Bae added.

Investors also had their eyes on U.S. job market data, also due out on Friday, analysts said.

Foreign investors were modest sellers of a net 1.2 billion Korean won ($1.05 million) worth of stocks, poised to sell shares for a second session.

Inter-Korea cooperative stocks rallied after North Korea said it will allow South Korean businessmen to visit their shuttered joint factory park in Kaesong.

Shares in Roman Co Ltd, a jewellery maker that has a production facility in Kaesong industrial zone, jumped 5.6 percent.

Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd, the majority shareholder of unlisted Hyundai Asan Corp, operator of the currently suspended tours of Mount Kumgang in North Korea, spiked up 8.7 percent.

Crude oil refiners rose after U.S. crude oil futures rallied overnight. Higher crude oil prices tend to strengthen pricing of oil products.

SK Innovation Co Ltd rose 2.9 percent and S-Oil Corp advanced 2.1 percent.

But market's key heavyweights in technology sector eased, with Samsung Electronics edging down 0.3 percent and LG Display losing 2.8 percent.

SK Hynix shares were down 2.3 percent.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 0.34 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.21 percent lower. ($1 = 1143.7500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Kim Coghill)