SEOUL, July 5 Seoul shares may open higher on Friday after expectations of looser monetary policy in Europe sent global equities higher overnight, although investors will be cautious ahead of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's earnings estimates. "Global markets reacted positively to comments from the European Central Bank and this momentum will certainly help the market today," said Kim Young-il, an analyst at Daishin Securities. The European Central Bank broke with precedent by declaring it would keep interest rates at record lows for an extended period and may yet cut them further, responding to turbulence caused by the U.S. Federal Reserve's exit plan from money-printing. That was good news for share markets around the world but the positive mood will be tempered in South Korea as investors await second-quarter profit guidance from smartphone leader Samsung Electronics, the largest component on the main KOSPI. "If Samsung Electronics fails to deliver results on par with market expectation, investors will turn more pensive," Kim added. Samsung Electronics is expected to report a record $8.9 billion quarterly profit, even as growth in sales of its blockbuster Galaxy series begins to wane and new rivals emerge to eat away at its market share. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.8 percent at 1,839.14 points on Thursday, snapping a three-day losing streak. ------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:35 GMT ----------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,615.41 0.08% 1.330 USD/JPY 100.23 0.2% 0.200 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.503 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,248.80 -0.03% -0.390 US CRUDE $101.47 0.23% 0.230 DOW JONES 14988.55 0.38% 56.14 ASIA ADRS 134.65 -0.59% -0.80 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St post modest gains in short volatile session >Prices drop before holiday; eyes on payrolls >Euro falls 5-wk low vs dollar after Draghi guidance >Oil dips towards $105 as supply concerns ease STOCKS TO WATCH DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING Daewoo Shipbuilding has won a tender to build ice-class gas tankers for Yamal LNG project to produce liquefied natural gas, which is being led by Russia's Novatek. CRUDE OIL REFINERS, CHEM COMPANIES Shares in refineries and chemical companies that produce petrochemical products may be weighed after oil slipped towards $105 a barrel on Thursday. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Stephen Coates)