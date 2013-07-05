(Refiles to fix headline)
* Samsung Elec extends fall after forecast missing Q2
estimates
* Solid rises in auto shares give market support
* Market cheered by ECB stance, awaits U.S. job data
SEOUL, July 5 South Korean shares pared gains on
Friday after earnings estimates from index heavyweight Samsung
Electronics missed expectations, tempering a positive mood after
the ECB and Bank of England signalled they were in no hurry to
withdraw stimulus.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.3 percent at 1,843.78 points as of 0137 GMT, after rising as
much as 1 percent earlier in the session.
"Samsung Electronics was an expected negative, yet the
market is still responding sensitively to it. It is a big drag
on the overall market today," said Kim Young-june, a market
analyst at SK Securities.
"But the market is still faring well given the scope of
Samsung's fall. Investors are broadly cautiously before the U.S.
job data, though ECB stance came as a welcome news," Kim added.
The European Central Bank broke with precedent by declaring
it would keep interest rates at record lows for an extended
period and may yet cut them further, responding to turbulence
caused by the U.S. Federal Reserve's exit plan from
money-printing.
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd shares extended falls
to more than 3 percent and hit more than a week low after
second-quarter earnings estimates came below market forecasts,
reviving concerns about growth in its smartphone business.
"The slowdown in its handset business appears to be worse
than expected and the disappointing result simply reindorses the
market view that Samsung's smartphone growth momentum is
slowing," said Lee Sei-chul, an analyst at Meritz Securities.
"One of the biggest risks for Samsung Electronics going
forward is that 70 percent of total operating profit comes from
mobile business. Diversification is key. Samsung needs to engage
in active business transition until end-2014," said Jeff Kim, an
analyst at Hyundai Securities.
Foreign investors were sellers for a third straight session,
offloading a net 13.7 billion Korean won ($12.03 million) worth
of stocks.
Shares in Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering
advanced 4.6 percent after news it had won a tender
to build ice-class gas tankers for the Yamal liquefied natural
gas project, which is being led by Russia's Novatek
.
Solid gains in auto issues also provided support, as Hyundai
Motor Co, the second biggest component on the main
KOSPI, advanced 0.9 percent. Kia Motors Corp, the
fifth biggest share, gained 2.2 percent.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 0.2
percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.6 percent
higher.
($1 = 1139.2000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Kim Coghill)