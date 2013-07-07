SEOUL, July 8 Seoul shares are set to open higher on Monday after robust U.S. jobs data sparked a rally on Wall Street, but Asiana Airlines shares will be under pressure after the crash of one of its airliners in San Francisco. "The broader market will be lifted by the strength in U.S. job data as it points to economic recovery. Wall Street's positive reaction to it also bodes well," said Chang Hee-jong, a market analyst at Daewoo Securities. U.S. job growth was stronger than expected in June and payroll gains for the prior two months were revised higher. The result cemented expectations the Federal Reserve will start winding down its stimulus program as early as September, but the positive signs for the economy overcame investor concerns about an early end to stimulus efforts. Shares in Asiana Airlines will be in focus after the crash of a South Korean airliner in San Francisco on Saturday with more than 300 people on board, affecting the safety record of one of the world's safest aircraft and an airline with a clean sheet of 20 years. "Asiana Airline shares will probably suffer today ... news of the tragic accident comes at a time when the company is not exactly the market's favourite airline, either," Chang added, pointing to disappointing earnings earlier this year. Elsewhere crude oil refiners and chemical firms could gain after oil prices jumped nearly $2 a barrel on Friday, notching their biggest weekly gain in a year. Stronger oil prices tend to boost pricing of crude oil products. . The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 0.3 percent at 1,833.31 points on Friday. -------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:35 GMT---------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,631.89 1.02% 16.480 USD/JPY 101.41 0.23% 0.230 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.736 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,228.05 0.35% 4.260 US CRUDE $103.94 0.70% 0.720 DOW JONES 15135.84 0.98% 147.29 ASIA ADRS 135.84 0.88% 1.19 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St gains as jobs data signals stronger economy >Yields jump as U.S. jobs data stoke Fed fears >Dollar soars to 5-week high vs yen >Oil jumps $2, biggest weekly gain in a year STOCKS TO WATCH INTER KOREA COOPOERATIVE SHARES Shares in firms that have production facilities in the Kaesong industrial zone, such as Romanson, may gain after North and South Korea agreed early on Sunday to take steps to reopen jointly run industrial park. BANKS Banking stocks may react after news that HSBC Holdings Ltd is planning to close its retail banking and wealth management businesses in South Korea from July 8. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Richard Pullin)