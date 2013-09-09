SEOUL, Sept 9 South Korean shares rose 1 percent
to close at their highest level in three months on Monday, as
optimism over encouraging China data outweighed concerns about
the impact of an expected reduction in the Federal Reserve's
stimulus.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained
19.36 points to 1,974.67, its highest close since June 4.
Shipbuilding and chemical shares rallied, with Hyundai Heavy
Industries Co Ltd and Lotte Chemical Corp
rising 5.2 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively.
DRAM memory-chip maker SK Hynix Inc rose 5
percent after it said the fire-hit China plant partly resumed
operations on Sunday.
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Choonsik Yoo & Kim
Coghill)