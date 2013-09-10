Sept 10 South Korean shares advanced to a near 3-1/2 month closing high on Tuesday, helped by the biggest amount of foreign inflows in a year as a new set of bullish China data confirmed the world's second-largest economy was stabilising.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 1 percent at 1,994.06, the highest closing level since May 31.

Foreign net buying of local stocks was at 813.4 billion won ($748.44 million) on Tuesday, the most since September 2012 and the 13th consecutive session of net buying, the longest buying streak of the year to date.

China's annual industrial output, retail sales and fixed-asset investment in August were all above market expectations, official data showed on Tuesday. ($1 = 1086.8000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Kim Coghill)