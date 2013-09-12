BRIEF-Victoria Park signs new financing agreements
WILL TAKE UP NEW LOANS OF SEK 1.25 BILLION UNTIL DECEMBER 2017
SEOUL, Sept 12 South Korean shares ended nearly unchanged in volatile trade on Thursday as foreign net inflows were offset by repositioning among some investors seeking to lock in gains following the market's recent rise.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged 0.01 percent higher to 2,004.06 points.
Foreign investors were net buyers of 642.8 billion won ($591.61 million) worth of local shares, bringing inflows to 5.8 trillion won since Aug. 23.
Shares in LG Display Co Ltd fell 4.2 percent after Apple Inc slumped overnight on lukewarm reaction toward its newest iPhones. ($1 = 1086.5250 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Turtle team to produce computer games, the company to have capital of 0.3 million zlotys
COLOMBO, April 4 The Sri Lankan rupee was slightly firmer in dull trade on Tuesday on inward remittances and exporter dollar sales ahead of the festival season, dealers said.