SEOUL, Sept 17 Seoul shares ended 0.4 percent
lower on Tuesday as profit-taking ahead of a three-day holiday
and the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting more than offset
foreign buying, with selling in Samsung Electronics weighing
down the main index.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost
7.79 points to end at 2,005.58 points. South Korean markets will
be closed from Wednesday for the rest of the week for the
Chuseok holidays. Trade will resume on Sept. 23.
Foreign investors extended their net-buying streak to an
18th consecutive session, purchasing 387.4 billion won ($357.95
million) worth of local shares on Tuesday alone.
Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
fell 2.7 percent on concerns about profits from its home
appliance business due to falls in emerging-market currencies.
($1 = 1082.2750 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Choonsik Yoo & Shri
Navaratnam)