SEOUL, Sept 16 Seoul shares are likely to see gains in line with other Asian markets on Monday, although buying could be tempered by caution before a U.S. Federal Reserve decision this week and as investors lock in profits ahead of public holidays. "The South Korean stock market could perform better than its peers as it's still comparatively undervalued, but an additional climb could be capped due to profit-taking from recent gains," said Han Chi-hwan, an analyst at KDB Daewoo Securities. Shares rallied in Asia on Monday after Lawrence Summers dropped from the race to be head of the U.S. Federal Reserve, as investors wagered that Fed policy would stay easier for longer under the other main candidate, Janet Yellen. Markets in South Korea will be closed from Wednesday to Friday for Chuseok holidays. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 9.74 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,994.32 on Friday, snapping a six session winning streak on profit-taking. The main bourse was still up 19.65 points, or 2 percent for the week, marking its third consecutive weekly gain. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:36 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,687.99 0.27% 4.570 USD/JPY 98.79 -0.55% -0.550 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.890 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,333.26 0.53% 7.000 US CRUDE $107.24 -0.90% -0.970 DOW JONES 15376.06 0.49% 75.42 ASIA ADRS 145.20 0.14% 0.21 ---------------------------------------------------------------- STOCKS TO WATCH LG INTERNATIONAL CORP LG International Corp said in a regulatory filing late on Friday its consortium with two other unspecified companies won an order worth 3.7 trillion won, or $3.4 billion, to build ethane treatment facilities in Turkmenistan from Turkmengas, the country's state gas company. Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co Ltd is one of the other companies, according to a separate regulatory filing. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)