SEOUL, Sept 16 South Korean shares rose on Monday to 6-month highs on news Lawrence Summers had dropped from the race to head the U.S. Federal Reserve, whetting risk appetites before the local market closes for public holidays from Wednesday to Friday.

Markets saw Summers as more likely to quickly scale back the Fed's bond buying programme than would Janet Yellen, the other major candidate for the Fed's top job.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 19.05 points, or 1.0 percent, to 2,013.37. This was the highest closing since March 6.

Foreign investors were net buyers of 495.8 billion won ($456.11 million) of local stocks on Monday, after inflows of 3.9 trillion won the previous week.

($1 = 1087.0250 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Borsuk)